Lauren Saraswati Zavlunov is a mother, an always aspiring Yogini, professional musician, mala artist and owner of the online boutique Jewels of Saraswati. Lauren’s specialty is creating intuitively custom designed hand-knotted malas and jewelry adornments for the yogic spirit. She works closely with her clients on each mala design to manifest their unique spiritual and aesthetic vision. She also holds live and online healing chakra workshops and mala workshops to show you how to use this ancient and transformational tool! Sign up for her free Chakra Healing Package to receive free guided meditations to ground you, open your heart and tap into your intuition!

