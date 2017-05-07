1008 Items Tagged

This Is The Most Common Cause Of Unhappiness In Relationships (According To A Couples Therapist)

If trying to change your partner isn't working, you have two choices for how to move forward. Here's what you need to know.

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
May 7 2017
My New Husband & I Participated In A Mayan Temazcal Ceremony On Our Honeymoon. Here’s How It Changed Our Marriage

"It was 150 degrees inside a tent that smelled like feet, and a sexy Argentine woman had just taken off her top in front of my new husband."

Jo Piazza
May 6 2017

This Viral Video Has Been Viewed Over 77 Million Times. Here’s The Story Behind It

"I made a sign that said 'free hugs' and went into the city, scared absolutely shitless. I had no idea what was going to happen."

Kim Corbin
May 5 2017
Get Glowing Skin From The Inside Out: A Beauty Insider Shares How

What you put in your body is just as important as what you put on your skin.

Lily Kunin
May 3 2017

Heartbreak Isn't All There Is. Here's How To Process Loss & Open Yourself Up To Love

We all have a story. It is the story of our past, our present, and the journey we are taking toward our future. Here's how to start learning to love...

Derek O’Neill
May 3 2017
5 Questions That Will Totally Transform Your Sex Life

"These messages enter the sinews of your skin and lodge inside of you."

Esther Perel
April 25 2017

Stuck On The One That Got Away? Here's What Would Happen If You Got 'Em Back

From "The Notebook" to "My Best Friend's Wedding," we've seen the story play out a thousand times in a thousand different ways. But what would happen...

Adriana Herdan
April 21 2017
It's Taurus Season: Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Relationships

Whether you're breaking up, making up, falling in love, or trying to figure out that infuriating person, knowing your love horoscope can help make...

The AstroTwins
April 20 2017
I Grew Up With A Schizophrenic Mother: Here's The Truth About Living With Mental Illness

My mother first started showing symptoms of schizophrenia when she packed up some of my things, along with my brother's, and we left Boston. I was 8...

Kamaria G. Powell
April 17 2017
Upgrade Your Beauty Routine This Spring + Get Glowing: Here's How

It's time to ditch the dark makeup hues, swap out heavier creams for lighter versions, and give your hair some extra TLC after the toll it took during...

mindbodygreen
April 10 2017
Love

Always Attracting Men That Can't Commit? Here's Why

"The noncommittal man may well be the catalyst you need to heal yourself and take responsibility for your own life."

Shannon Colleary
April 6 2017

What Every Woman Needs To Know About Being Single In Her 30s

"The truth is, none of us is easy to love. But we are all deeply and fully worthy of the effort."

Samantha Ushedo
April 5 2017
7 Small Acts Of Love That'll Take Your Relationship Back To The Honeymoon Phase

"It doesn't have to take a lot of effort to make your partner feel cared for—pay attention and get creative. It's fun. And there's no more meaningful...

Aadi Anand
April 4 2017
7 Signs You're Dating The Right Person

Don't be afraid to walk away if your basic needs are not being met. There are millions of singles in the world. Move on and find a better fit. And...

Sandy Weiner
April 4 2017

The Real Reason We Stay In Toxic Relationships + The Secret To Freeing Yourself For Good

"We may find some new scars, but we also unearth the best parts of ourselves—including our unbreakable will to survive."

Ojus Patel Desai
April 4 2017
Your April 2017 Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

March and April are among 2017’s most bustling months in the stars (including FIVE planets going retrograde), so prepare yourself for another nonstop...

The AstroTwins
April 1 2017

Want To Find True Love? Stop Believing These 5 Myths ASAP

Here are the five beliefs I had to let go of in order to find true love.

Melanie Swan
March 30 2017

Why I Got Engaged To Myself

This engagement and the ring on my finger serves as a daily reminder to stay committed to myself and to prioritize my own needs instead of getting...

Osha Key
March 29 2017
It's Aries Season: Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Relationships

Whether you're breaking up, making up, falling in love, or trying to figure out that infuriating person, knowing your love horoscope can help make...

The AstroTwins
March 21 2017