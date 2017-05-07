1008 Items Tagged
This Is The Most Common Cause Of Unhappiness In Relationships (According To A Couples Therapist)
If trying to change your partner isn't working, you have two choices for how to move forward. Here's what you need to know.
My New Husband & I Participated In A Mayan Temazcal Ceremony On Our Honeymoon. Here’s How It Changed Our Marriage
"It was 150 degrees inside a tent that smelled like feet, and a sexy Argentine woman had just taken off her top in front of my new husband."
This Viral Video Has Been Viewed Over 77 Million Times. Here’s The Story Behind It
"I made a sign that said 'free hugs' and went into the city, scared absolutely shitless. I had no idea what was going to happen."
Get Glowing Skin From The Inside Out: A Beauty Insider Shares How
What you put in your body is just as important as what you put on your skin.
Heartbreak Isn't All There Is. Here's How To Process Loss & Open Yourself Up To Love
We all have a story. It is the story of our past, our present, and the journey we are taking toward our future. Here's how to start learning to love...
5 Questions That Will Totally Transform Your Sex Life
"These messages enter the sinews of your skin and lodge inside of you."
Stuck On The One That Got Away? Here's What Would Happen If You Got 'Em Back
From "The Notebook" to "My Best Friend's Wedding," we've seen the story play out a thousand times in a thousand different ways. But what would happen...
It's Taurus Season: Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Relationships
Whether you're breaking up, making up, falling in love, or trying to figure out that infuriating person, knowing your love horoscope can help make...
I Grew Up With A Schizophrenic Mother: Here's The Truth About Living With Mental Illness
My mother first started showing symptoms of schizophrenia when she packed up some of my things, along with my brother's, and we left Boston. I was 8...
These Mindful Dating Apps Can Help You Create A Conscious Relationship
All dating apps are not created equal.
Upgrade Your Beauty Routine This Spring + Get Glowing: Here's How
It's time to ditch the dark makeup hues, swap out heavier creams for lighter versions, and give your hair some extra TLC after the toll it took during...
Always Attracting Men That Can't Commit? Here's Why
"The noncommittal man may well be the catalyst you need to heal yourself and take responsibility for your own life."
What Every Woman Needs To Know About Being Single In Her 30s
"The truth is, none of us is easy to love. But we are all deeply and fully worthy of the effort."
7 Small Acts Of Love That'll Take Your Relationship Back To The Honeymoon Phase
"It doesn't have to take a lot of effort to make your partner feel cared for—pay attention and get creative. It's fun. And there's no more meaningful...
7 Signs You're Dating The Right Person
Don't be afraid to walk away if your basic needs are not being met. There are millions of singles in the world. Move on and find a better fit. And...
The Real Reason We Stay In Toxic Relationships + The Secret To Freeing Yourself For Good
"We may find some new scars, but we also unearth the best parts of ourselves—including our unbreakable will to survive."
Your April 2017 Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?
March and April are among 2017’s most bustling months in the stars (including FIVE planets going retrograde), so prepare yourself for another nonstop...
Want To Find True Love? Stop Believing These 5 Myths ASAP
Here are the five beliefs I had to let go of in order to find true love.
Why I Got Engaged To Myself
This engagement and the ring on my finger serves as a daily reminder to stay committed to myself and to prioritize my own needs instead of getting...
It's Aries Season: Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Relationships
Whether you're breaking up, making up, falling in love, or trying to figure out that infuriating person, knowing your love horoscope can help make...