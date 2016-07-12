4 Truths About A Sacred Relationship

Sacredness is not a concept, which means it has very little to do with the analytical mind. In fact, when the mind tries to "understand" sacredness (or God, the Universe, the Infinite), it's likely to short circuit a little.

That's because the mind operates in duality—from the perception of separation. Sacredness, still exists beyond separation. Beyond the mind…beyond rational thinking.

Sacredness is felt experience. It's a knowing deep within, a knowing of who you really are.

All concepts related to sacred relationships are just that: concepts. The mind loves to categorize and define good, divine, spiritual connections, but this is duality in action (saying "this is good; this is bad"). It misses the whole point.

If a sacred relationship is anything, it's everything! It doesn't look a certain way—it looks like what's showing up in front of you right now. It doesn't get more sacred than that!

Nothing will take the sacredness out of a relationship faster than definitions and concepts. They send you into an ego state, blinding you from the divinity of the present moment. Sacredness can only be found when we step out of the theoretical and into the now.