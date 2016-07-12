4 Truths About A Sacred Relationship

This means dropping your resistance to whatever comes up in the relationship. You don't have to like it and you don't have to be on board with it. But if you truly understand sacredness, you know that nothing can appear in your reality without you inviting it in. Sacredness arises when you get curious about the patterns, energies, emotions, thoughts, and experiences that show up when you bond to another person. This leads you to understanding yourself in a deeper way.