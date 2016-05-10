525 Items Tagged

How To Attract A New, Better Kind Of Love

You might be blocking yourself from love. Here's how.

Shelly Bullard, MFT
May 10 2016
Love

A Beautiful Meditation To Help You Manifest Your Ideal Relationship

This visualization technique is a majorly effective way to invite life-changing love into your world.

Biet Simkin
May 9 2016
Love

How To Use Crystals To Attract Your Soul Mate

These high-vibe stones will guide you through every stage of your search for a soul mate.

Emma Mildon
May 4 2016
Love

What Love Stage Is Your Relationship In? (A Quiz)

Take this quiz to find out what stage your relationship is in.

Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
April 26 2016
Sex

8 Ways To Start Exploring Tantric Sex (Or Take Your Practice To A Deeper Level)

"Tantra is not about the sacredness of sex, but about the sacredness of everything, including sex." -Rashmi Tantra

Raine Leigh
April 21 2016
Love

Keep Attracting Emotionally Unavailable Partners? Read This

Knowing and owning your own role in the interaction is the best way for you to take back your power and create relationships that truly meet your...

Psalm Isadora
April 20 2016

The Best Sex Ever Comes Down To Just One Thing

Sex should never stop being fun. Here's the key to keeping it spicy.

Jeff Kane, MFT, PhD
April 11 2016

The Lost Art Of Apologizing (And How To Do It Right Every Time)

A heartfelt apology has the power to heal and ultimately change lives. It’s fundamental to building lasting, meaningful relationships.

Dezryelle Arcieri, LMFT
April 11 2016
Love

The Essential Ingredient Your Relationship May Be Missing

Going silent is a defense mechanism often used when relationships go off track. But, in fact, this shutdown—this silence—usually makes things worse.

Sue Johnson, M.A., EdD
April 10 2016
Sex

Tantric Principles For Intensely Intimate Sex

We often judge our bodies, our ability to please our partner, or what our "O face" looks like. When trying something new, those judgments and fears...

Psalm Isadora
April 9 2016

The Crucial Quality In A Life Partner You Might Be Forgetting About

Find someone who appreciates holding your hand during an evening walk, the scent of fresh roses, the overpowering beauty of live music, and the sound...

Monica Parikh
April 6 2016
Love

6 Reasons You Don't Feel Cherished In Your Relationship

Every relationship is different, so I'm not going to pretend I know the exact answer. However, there are universal principles that may be holding you...

Valerie Kolick, M.A.
April 5 2016

7 Essential Qualities Of True, Lasting Love

Give love as you would like to experience love. You'll get it back—and then some.

Vishnu Subramaniam
April 3 2016

How To Keep Your Relationship Together (Even When It's Falling Apart)

Maybe what we call "true love" isn’t for the fairy tales and romance novels or just for the silver screen anymore. We have, at last, a practical map...

Sue Johnson, M.A., EdD
March 31 2016
Sex

The Prerequisite To True Love Most People Skip

I enjoyed being there for others, which I thought meant I was fully able to love someone else. But I later realized there was always an underlying...

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
March 17 2016

Signs You're In A Toxic Relationship

Is it possible that you (or someone you know) are in a toxic relationship? Here are five red flags that might make you want to take a second look.

Deborah King
March 14 2016

How Compromise Is Actually Hurting Your Relationship (And What To Do Instead)

Compromise as a form of conflict resolution may do more harm than good.

Kavita Patel
March 6 2016

7 Ordinary Questions That Lead To A Happy Marriage

Every human interaction relies upon communication. One aspect of it we don’t often consider? The questions we ask.

Troy Stoneking
March 5 2016