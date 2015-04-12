172 Items Tagged
6 Reasons To Start Using Coconut Oil As Toothpaste
Coconut oil is one of those foods that seems to have endless uses. One use you may be unaware of is that it's a fantastic base for toothpaste. Often,...
Vegan Triple Coconut Cookies
These cookies are half cookie and half macaroon. They're also vegan, gluten-free, nut-free and dairy-free. They are delicious with a cup of tea, or...
DIY: Ultra-Moisturizing Chia-Coconut Face Mask
Give that exquisite epidermis of yours a makeover using your favorite foods au naturel. Try this DIY skin treatment that will make your skin glow on...
Superfood Hot Chocolate With Coconut Oil, Maca + Turmeric
If you're anything like me, you love a good hot chocolate but are not interested in any of the store-bought, sugar-laiden, dairy-added options out...
36 Ways To Use Nontoxic Household Products In Your Beauty Routine
Do you ever wonder how much money you spend on beauty products? Do you ever wonder if you really need all the bottles and jars in your medicine...
A Guide To DIY Coconut Oil Beauty Products (Infographic)
The possibilities are endless when it comes to coconut oil.
6 Brain-Boosting Foods That Should Be In Every Kitchen
One of the most important things you can do for your brain's health is eat brain-boosting foods. So here are six foods you can find at any...
The Only Beauty Product You'll Ever Need
Coconut oil is an absolute miracle ingredient.
Banana-Almond "Raw-nola"
Add it to your yogurt or eat it on its own.
11 Healthy Grocery Items That Are Worth The Splurge
When I teach cooking classes in people’s homes, one of the most popular questions I get asked, aside from how to not cry while chopping onions, is...
How To Make Caramel Without Using Sugar
Add this sugar-free caramel to your favorite treat (we recommend chocolate).
No-Bake, Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies (Just 5 Ingredients!)
Raw cookies anyone?
9 Ways To Use Coconut To Kick Your Sugar Habit
Almost four years ago I quit sugar. For years I've experimented with different types of sugar-craving fixes and one of my favourites is coconut....
DIY: Make Your Own Healthy Nutella RIGHT NOW
Swap your store-bought Nutella for this healthy homemade version.
Fudgey Brownies With Fall Spices
Delicious fall brownies.
5 Foods To Rev Up Your Metabolism
The problem with many diets is that they focus on what you shouldn't have instead of on what you should have!
Gluten-Free Bread With Rosemary & Thyme
Whether you're gluten-free or not, you will LOVE this recipe.
¡Esquites! Healthy Mexican Street Corn Salad
I could eat a different corn salad every night (corn is the perfect hearty addition to summertime salads!), but my obsession started with esquites,...
The Fluffiest Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies You'll Ever Eat
Aren't fresh from the oven, super-fluffy chocolate chip cookies just the best? Would you even believe they are totally possible to make without eggs?!...
Coconut Macaroons With Dark Chocolate
Dark chocolate is delicious and decadent, but it also has a variety of health benefits. The antioxidants in dark chocolate have been linked to improve...