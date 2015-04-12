172 Items Tagged

coconut oil

6 Reasons To Start Using Coconut Oil As Toothpaste

Coconut oil is one of those foods that seems to have endless uses. One use you may be unaware of is that it's a fantastic base for toothpaste. Often,...

#toxic #beauty #coconut oil
Nathan Wiebe
April 12 2015

Vegan Triple Coconut Cookies

These cookies are half cookie and half macaroon. They're also vegan, gluten-free, nut-free and dairy-free. They are delicious with a cup of tea, or...

#healthy recipes #coconut oil #food
Shanna Rochon
February 15 2015

DIY: Ultra-Moisturizing Chia-Coconut Face Mask

Give that exquisite epidermis of yours a makeover using your favorite foods au naturel. Try this DIY skin treatment that will make your skin glow on...

#beauty #skin #coconut oil
Rebecca Leffler
January 27 2015

Superfood Hot Chocolate With Coconut Oil, Maca + Turmeric

If you're anything like me, you love a good hot chocolate but are not interested in any of the store-bought, sugar-laiden, dairy-added options out...

#healthy recipes #vegan #coconut oil #food
Katie Hussong
January 26 2015

36 Ways To Use Nontoxic Household Products In Your Beauty Routine

Do you ever wonder how much money you spend on beauty products? Do you ever wonder if you really need all the bottles and jars in your medicine...

#beauty #personal growth #cleanse #detox #coconut oil
Allie White
December 31 2014
Beauty

A Guide To DIY Coconut Oil Beauty Products (Infographic)

The possibilities are endless when it comes to coconut oil.

#hair #beauty #skin #coconut oil
mindbodygreen
December 17 2014
Functional Food

6 Brain-Boosting Foods That Should Be In Every Kitchen

One of the most important things you can do for your brain's health is eat brain-boosting foods. So here are six foods you can find at any...

#nutrition #green tea #turmeric #healthy foods #superfoods
Lisa Wimberger
November 30 2014
Beauty

The Only Beauty Product You'll Ever Need

Coconut oil is an absolute miracle ingredient.

#beauty #skin #coconut oil #food
Ella Mills
November 25 2014
Recipes

Banana-Almond "Raw-nola"

Add it to your yogurt or eat it on its own.

#granola #raw foods recipes #healthy foods #chefs #coconut oil
Gena Hamshaw
October 14 2014

11 Healthy Grocery Items That Are Worth The Splurge

When I teach cooking classes in people’s homes, one of the most popular questions I get asked, aside from how to not cry while chopping onions, is...

#tea #fish #wellness #meat #almond milk
Phoebe Lapine
October 11 2014
Recipes

How To Make Caramel Without Using Sugar

Add this sugar-free caramel to your favorite treat (we recommend chocolate).

#Raw Food #raw #almond butter #vegan #healthy foods
Julie Van den Kerchove
October 6 2014

9 Ways To Use Coconut To Kick Your Sugar Habit

Almost four years ago I quit sugar. For years I've experimented with different types of sugar-craving fixes and one of my favourites is coconut....

#coconut milk #coconut water #sugar #coconut oil
Sarah Wilson
September 26 2014
Recipes

DIY: Make Your Own Healthy Nutella RIGHT NOW

Swap your store-bought Nutella for this healthy homemade version.

#cacao #dessert #healthy recipes #coconut oil
Binny Liu
September 23 2014
Recipes

5 Foods To Rev Up Your Metabolism

The problem with many diets is that they focus on what you shouldn't have instead of on what you should have!

#fitness #coconut milk #wellness #weight loss #coconut water
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
September 17 2014
Recipes

Gluten-Free Bread With Rosemary & Thyme

Whether you're gluten-free or not, you will LOVE this recipe.

#Herbs #flaxseed #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #coconut oil
Elissa Goodman
September 15 2014

¡Esquites! Healthy Mexican Street Corn Salad

I could eat a different corn salad every night (corn is the perfect hearty addition to summertime salads!), but my obsession started with esquites,...

#avocado #healthy foods #coconut oil #vegan recipes
Terry Hope Romero
August 13 2014

The Fluffiest Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies You'll Ever Eat

Aren't fresh from the oven, super-fluffy chocolate chip cookies just the best? Would you even believe they are totally possible to make without eggs?!...

#avocado #gluten-free recipe #dessert #coconut oil #vegan recipes
Ilene Godofsky
August 10 2014

Coconut Macaroons With Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate is delicious and decadent, but it also has a variety of health benefits. The antioxidants in dark chocolate have been linked to improve...

#antioxidant #gluten-free recipe #vegan #coconut oil #chocolate
Dr. Pragati Gusmano
August 1 2014