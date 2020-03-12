 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
Make Your Own All-Natural Mascara — It's Surprisingly Simple

Make Your Own All-Natural Mascara — It's Surprisingly Simple

Liana Werner-Gray
Written by Liana Werner-Gray
Liana Werner-Gray is a sought-after speaker, advocate, and author of "The Earth Diet: Your Complete Guide to Living Using Earth's Natural Ingredients." She writes and lectures on living a natural lifestyle using a healthy diet and beauty products.
Make Your Own All-Natural Mascara — It's Surprisingly Simple

Photo by Shutterstock

Last updated on March 12, 2020

Have you checked the ingredients in your mascara lately? If it's a conventional brand, you might see some ingredients you're one to avoid. Instead of giving up on mascara altogether, you can opt for natural mascara instead! You can make your own with ingredients from your local health-food store.

A 4-Ingredient, All-Natural DIY Mascara Recipe

This recipe will darken, lengthen, and thicken your lashes. Charcoal stains the eyelashes with a beautiful vibrant color, and cacao powder contains antioxidants and minerals for hair health.

The recipe that follows yields just under 2 ounces of mascara.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Ingredients

  • Clean mascara container with brush
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin coconut oil or avocado oil
  • 2 tablespoons aloe vera gel
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons beeswax, grated
  • Activated charcoal: 1/4 teaspoon for light black mascara, 1/2 teaspoon for black mascara, 1/2 teaspoon cacao powder for brown

Directions

  1. Put coconut oil, aloe vera gel and grated beeswax in a small saucepan over low heat. Stir until the beeswax is completely melted. Add the charcoal to the oil mixture. Stir until completely incorporated. Remove from heat.
  2. Pour the mixture into the mascara container. Do this with a funnel or by pouring the mixture into a small plastic bag, and then pushing the mixture into one corner, cutting a small hole in the tip of the bag, and gently squeezing the mixture into the mascara tube.
  3. Now store in a fridge or cool place. Once it is cool, it is ready to use!
  4. If you need more hold to your mascara, add more beeswax. If you need more moisture, add more aloe vera gel. For darker mascara add more charcoal or cacao powder. Store in fridge. Keep the lid on tightly so it does not dry out. Replace the mascara tube in six months with a fresh new clean one.
Excerpt fromThe Earth Diet: Your Complete Guide To Living Using Earth's Natural Ingredients by Liana Werner-Gray. It is published by Hay House (October 2014) and is available now at all major bookstores.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Liana Werner-Gray
Liana Werner-Gray
Liana Werner-Gray is a sought-after speaker, advocate, and author of "The Earth Diet: Your Complete Guide to Living Using Earth's Natural Ingredients." She writes and lectures on living...

More On This Topic

Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Beauty

Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Integrative Health

I'm An MD & Blood Sugar Expert: This Is How To Avoid The Metabolic Hangover

Jason Wachob
I'm An MD & Blood Sugar Expert: This Is How To Avoid The Metabolic Hangover
Spirituality

This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal

Sarah Regan
This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal
Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Integrative Health

Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing

Emma Loewe
Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/diy-natural-mascara

Your article and new folder have been saved!