Make Your Own All-Natural Mascara — It's Surprisingly Simple
Have you checked the ingredients in your mascara lately? If it's a conventional brand, you might see some ingredients you're one to avoid. Instead of giving up on mascara altogether, you can opt for natural mascara instead! You can make your own with ingredients from your local health-food store.
A 4-Ingredient, All-Natural DIY Mascara Recipe
This recipe will darken, lengthen, and thicken your lashes. Charcoal stains the eyelashes with a beautiful vibrant color, and cacao powder contains antioxidants and minerals for hair health.
The recipe that follows yields just under 2 ounces of mascara.
Ingredients
- Clean mascara container with brush
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin coconut oil or avocado oil
- 2 tablespoons aloe vera gel
- 1 1/2 teaspoons beeswax, grated
- Activated charcoal: 1/4 teaspoon for light black mascara, 1/2 teaspoon for black mascara, 1/2 teaspoon cacao powder for brown
Directions
- Put coconut oil, aloe vera gel and grated beeswax in a small saucepan over low heat. Stir until the beeswax is completely melted. Add the charcoal to the oil mixture. Stir until completely incorporated. Remove from heat.
- Pour the mixture into the mascara container. Do this with a funnel or by pouring the mixture into a small plastic bag, and then pushing the mixture into one corner, cutting a small hole in the tip of the bag, and gently squeezing the mixture into the mascara tube.
- Now store in a fridge or cool place. Once it is cool, it is ready to use!
- If you need more hold to your mascara, add more beeswax. If you need more moisture, add more aloe vera gel. For darker mascara add more charcoal or cacao powder. Store in fridge. Keep the lid on tightly so it does not dry out. Replace the mascara tube in six months with a fresh new clean one.