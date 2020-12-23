78 Items Tagged

The Immune-Supporting Tonic This Acupuncturist Sips All Winter

It's the perfect thing to sip at the end of dinner on a cold night.

#Traditional Chinese Medicine
Snow Xia L.Ac.
January 3
I'm A Holistic Derm & This Is My Go-To Practice For Glowing Skin

According to this derm, the best skin care practice to add to your routine doesn't involve products at all.

#Ayurveda #skin care #massage #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Jamie Schneider
December 10 2020
These 5 Acupressure Points Can Instantly Diffuse Overwhelm

In traditional Chinese medicine, these meridians are all tied up in the stress response.

#COVID-19 #Acupuncture #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Elizabeth Martin, MSOM, L.Ac, LMT
November 6 2020
An Acupuncturist's Complete Guide To Traditional Chinese Medicine

An acupuncturist explores the deep roots of the healing system.

#Herbs #Acupuncture #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Snow Xia L.Ac.
October 1 2020
Keep Those Lungs Healthy With This 4-Step Acupressure Routine

An acupuncturist's guide to protecting yourself during COVID-19.

#COVID-19 #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Snow Xia L.Ac.
June 28 2020
Cica Creams Are Great For Sensitive Skin: A K-Beauty Staple, Explained

Stateside, it’s dubbed “cica,” but it also goes by centella asiatica, Tiger Grass, gotu kola, Indian Pennywort, or Ji Xue Cao. 

#skin care #inflammation #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Alexandra Engler
June 22 2020