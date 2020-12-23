78 Items Tagged
Traditional Chinese Medicine
The Immune-Supporting Tonic This Acupuncturist Sips All Winter
It's the perfect thing to sip at the end of dinner on a cold night.
Why EFT Is The Versatile Energy-Healing Technique We'll All Need In 2021
It's flexible enough to be valuable at any time of day.
An Acupuncturist Taught Us A 6-Step Gua Sha Practice To Massage Stuffy Sinuses
A particularly lovely sensation if you're feeling blocked up.
Sound The Alarms: This One Gua Sha Mistake May Cause Wrinkles
Quick question: Is my gua sha stone routine backfiring?
I'm A Holistic Derm & This Is My Go-To Practice For Glowing Skin
According to this derm, the best skin care practice to add to your routine doesn't involve products at all.
There's A Reason You Feel Creative In The Middle Of The Night, An Acupuncturist Explains
An acupuncturist breaks it down.
Is This Ancient Philosophy The Answer To Our Modern Sleep Crisis?
It's all about balance.
Have A Pale Tongue? Here's What It Could Mean, From An Acupuncturist
"Let's take a look at your tongue."
These 5 Acupressure Points Can Instantly Diffuse Overwhelm
In traditional Chinese medicine, these meridians are all tied up in the stress response.
This One Overlooked Ritual Can Help Elevate Your Self-Care Right Now
Because we could all use a little love.
Acupuncture Put A Pin In Post-Op Pain During A New Pilot Study
Add it to the list of acupuncture's benefits.
An Acupuncturist's Complete Guide To Traditional Chinese Medicine
An acupuncturist explores the deep roots of the healing system.
5 Ways To Prep Your Body & Mind For Fall, According To Ayurveda & TCM
Consider these ancient teachings.
Want Deeper Sleep & A Gentler Wake-Up? This Has Been Trusted For Centuries
Jujube has been trusted for thousands of years.
12 Gua Sha Tools To De-Puff Your Entire Face & Carve Your Jawline
Sculpt those cheekbones.
Feelings & Sensations To Expect During Your First Acupuncture Session
An mbg editor recaps her first acupuncture experience.
This Cooling Watermelon Rind Sheet Face Mask Screams Summer DIY
How to beat the heat using ancient TCM wisdom.
Step Away From The AC & Cool Down With These Ancient Remedies Instead
A little acupressure goes a long way when you're feeling the heat.
Keep Those Lungs Healthy With This 4-Step Acupressure Routine
An acupuncturist's guide to protecting yourself during COVID-19.
Cica Creams Are Great For Sensitive Skin: A K-Beauty Staple, Explained
Stateside, it’s dubbed “cica,” but it also goes by centella asiatica, Tiger Grass, gotu kola, Indian Pennywort, or Ji Xue Cao.