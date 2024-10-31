10:30 p.m.: I start my wind-down routine. I take a hot shower and spray on Alo magnesium oil on the soles of my feet. Then massage it in while applying some acupressure on Kidney 1. I will then turn down the lights and continue to watch a little more TV while doing a 20-minute session on my foot massager (sometimes a warm foot bath with lavender essential oil). There are so many benefits to warming and massaging the feet before bed.