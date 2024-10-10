Says Kung: "You actually do want to see some redness…it's just a sign of blood flow getting to that area." So don't be alarmed if your skin starts getting rosy; it's likely just a sign that the gua sha massage is working. Especially because you can add slightly more pressure on the body, which may lead to more blood flow—and that's totally fine. Of course, the pressure should never be severely uncomfortable, but Kung says the reaction is common.