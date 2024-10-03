KNESKO founder and celebrity esthetician Lejla Cas created these face and eye masks with a variety of gemstones for different purposes (you can find which one is best for you on the KNESKO website). The serums packed into these masks contain clinically studied ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalene, beta-glucan, and marine collagen. These masks will feel heavy on your skin, forcing you to lie down and take a moment to yourself. Bonus: The masks are all charged with positive Reiki energy. "To us, bridging gemstone therapy with clinical actives and then charging everything with Reiki kind of uplifts positive energetic vibration in our skin care but also within our being," Cas says about the KNESKO mission.