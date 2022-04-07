Sustainable Plant Stem Cell Science Is Transforming Our Skin Care… Here’s The Scoop

Plant stem cells are "undifferentiated cells," meaning the kind of cell they’ll become (like a leaf, root, or flower cell) is a bit TBD. They live in parts of the plant that grow quickly—think roots and shoots. Kind of like a super power, these plant stem cells self-renew by growing new plant parts after injury. Add in the fact that they are boosted with soothing and antioxidant components and generated sustainably, and it’s no wonder why plant stem cell science and beauty brands share mutual interests. Chantecaille, an innovative clean beauty company, was one of the first to harness the power of these botanicals while giving back to the environment. After all, nature is the inspiration behind their formulas.

From a young age, Founder Sylvie Chantecaille found herself fascinated by the healing powers of flowers and plants. A beauty industry pioneer, her ahead-of-the-curve passion for naturals soon honed in on plant stem cells and their promising skin potential. “As a girl, I spent long afternoons reading Paris Match in our attic surrounded by crates of drying, wrinkled apples,” she recalls, “So when I heard about research on a non-wrinkling apple whose stem cells had anti-aging properties, I was extremely interested in how they could be used in skincare.”

Her brand Chantecaille has thus been at the forefront of plant stem cells revolutionizing skin care—with a trail of products to prove it. It started over a decade ago with their Nano Gold Energizing Eye Cream, which used what were then newly-engineered apple stem cells. The eggplant stem cell ingredient used in their new CBD 300 Face and Body Cream inhibits certain sensory receptors, the discovery of which led to a Nobel Prize for Medicine. And today, with the launch of their newly-reformulated Bio Lifting Mask+, we see the benefits of plant stem cell extracts and botanical formulas extend even further.