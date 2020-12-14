Can Gua Sha Cause Wrinkles? A Dermatologist's Answer & Advice
Gua sha is a tool many skin care experts swear by—myself included. I currently have a collection of about 6 to 7 tools, each a different shape and stone. I'm even known to carry one around in my purse, should the occasion call for a sculpting routine while I'm out and about.
And they aren't just pretty little things—these stones have a long tradition in Traditional Chinese Medicine (primarily for body work, but most modern iteration seems to favor the face) and can help relieve tight muscles, increase circulation, and sculpt the skin.
But every once and while, I'll get this question: Can't pulling and tugging on the skin cause wrinkles? The answer to this being a resounding yes (It's why derms tell you to be so careful around the eyes when doing makeup or washing your face). So, doesn't it stand to reason that gua sha can do that, too? Uh, gulp.
Let's put this rumor to rest: Can gua sha give you wrinkles? Not if you're doing it right.
"Some people get nervous to use a gua sha tool since it looks like it is pulling at your face and tugging the skin, which we know can promote fine lines and wrinkles. However, if you use the tool gently and properly, it will not cause any wrinkling," assures board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skinfluence, Marina Peredo, M.D.
So there you have it: As long as you're not being too aggressive with your movements, you're in the clear for fine lines. One way to make sure you're not accidentally pulling too much is to use a silky-enough oil underneath. In fact, one of the biggest mistakes people make with facial massages is they don't use oils along with their tools—the oil will help the stone slide over the skin, not drag.
Peredo goes onto to note that you should "make sure you are not pulling the skin downwards; always use an upwards motion and do not apply too much pressure."
And rest assured: Science is on our side. For example, one study showed that facial rolling—which lends a similar effect to gua sha—for only five minutes a day improved blood flow to the face, resulting in better skin quality and smoother skin overtime. In another, patients claimed feeling tighter, more supple skin after regular massages.
The takeaway.
Don't be afraid: Your gua sha stone isn't giving you wrinkles, if you're doing it right that is. Just be mindful not to apply too much pressure, use an oil, and always move upward. Glowing skin awaits.
