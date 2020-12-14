Can Gua Sha Cause Wrinkles? A Dermatologist's Answer & Advice

Gua sha is a tool many skin care experts swear by—myself included. I currently have a collection of about 6 to 7 tools, each a different shape and stone. I'm even known to carry one around in my purse, should the occasion call for a sculpting routine while I'm out and about.

And they aren't just pretty little things—these stones have a long tradition in Traditional Chinese Medicine (primarily for body work, but most modern iteration seems to favor the face) and can help relieve tight muscles, increase circulation, and sculpt the skin.

But every once and while, I'll get this question: Can't pulling and tugging on the skin cause wrinkles? The answer to this being a resounding yes (It's why derms tell you to be so careful around the eyes when doing makeup or washing your face). So, doesn't it stand to reason that gua sha can do that, too? Uh, gulp.