Wrinkles that begin to show up around your mid-20s are oftentimes expression lines (technically called dynamic wrinkles) rather than age-related creases. Some common expression wrinkles include the "11s" between the brows, crow's feet around the eyes, and smile lines.

These lines prove that you feel emotions and, in many cases, that you smile often (which is a good thing). However, this constant tension can take a toll on your skin over time. To relax your facial muscles (and your mind), look to facial massage. To follow, a few A+ methods to try out from a traditional Chinese medicine expert: