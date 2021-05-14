Skin care is not immediate—oftentimes, it takes a few days for signs like clogged pores or increased oil production to crop up. That’s why Alicia Yoon, celebrity esthetician and founder of Peach & Lily, recommends tracking changes (positive or negative!) in a skin care journal: "Over time, [journaling] gives you a lot of clues as to what really your skin gravitates toward," she notes.

It doesn’t have to be this giant homework assignment: Simply reflect on how your skin looks and feels that day—have you introduced a new product to your routine, or are you experiencing a flare-up? What are you noticing in the mirror? "Keep track, even lightly, of what's working for you and what's not," says Yoon, and you can keep tabs on what’s actually working—and what you might want to avoid.

Check out Peach & Lily here, and follow Yoon on Instagram.