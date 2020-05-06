Stress wreaks havoc on the body. So it should come at no surprise that it sneaks up in our skin’s appearance, from triggering acne to an overall duller appearance. One way that’s particularly frustrating is stress wrinkles.

We say they are frustrating because they are more complicated to treat: Many wrinkle types are caused by fairly straightforward external aggressors. This includes things like sagging from sun damage, fine lines from regular facial movement like crow's feet or smile lines, or “resting lines” from your sleeping position.

But stress wrinkles form internally, at the cellular level.

Stress wrinkles are caused by oxidative stress. When your body goes through periods of prolonged stress, it triggers your body’s inflammatory response. Chronic inflammation results in free radical damage, and therefore oxidative stress. So if you can keep your body from enduring oxidative stress, you’ll lessen your chance of developing stress wrinkles.