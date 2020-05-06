Are You Developing Stress Wrinkles? A Quick Remedy For Fine Lines
Of the list of things that can cause fine lines and signs of premature aging, stress is perhaps the most nefarious. Stress is hard enough to experience in the moment, but then to have physical evidence show up on your skin after the fact? It seems almost cruel. And while it’s vital to find stress-reducing tactics that work for you, we also recommend looking to internal skin care remedies to help prevent any fine lines from forming.
Here’s the most effective way to support your skin internally right now.
Why do stress wrinkles form?
Stress wreaks havoc on the body. So it should come at no surprise that it sneaks up in our skin’s appearance, from triggering acne to an overall duller appearance. One way that’s particularly frustrating is stress wrinkles.
We say they are frustrating because they are more complicated to treat: Many wrinkle types are caused by fairly straightforward external aggressors. This includes things like sagging from sun damage, fine lines from regular facial movement like crow's feet or smile lines, or “resting lines” from your sleeping position.
But stress wrinkles form internally, at the cellular level.
Stress wrinkles are caused by oxidative stress. When your body goes through periods of prolonged stress, it triggers your body’s inflammatory response. Chronic inflammation results in free radical damage, and therefore oxidative stress. So if you can keep your body from enduring oxidative stress, you’ll lessen your chance of developing stress wrinkles.
What can you do about it?
Considering stress wrinkles form internaly at the cellular level, the most effective way to treat them is through the same method. You can do this through smart supplementation. mindbodygreen’s nr+ is the optimal way to promote healthy aging because it aids your body via multiple pathways.
nr+
Cellular beauty has arrived with this revolutionary formula.*
One of the most essential is by managing oxidative stress with the extensively adaptogen rhodiola. Adaptogens, by definition, help your body adapt to stress and in doing so manages the oxidative stress that leads to wrinkles.* But it doesn't just stop there, it contains the namesake’s nicotinamide riboside.* This innovative form of vitamin B3 supports cell energy and overall function*. It also contains phytoceramides, or plant-derived ceramides, that promote skin barrier function, leading to more moisturized, plump skin.* Finally, it also contains the antioxidant astaxanthin, which helps neutralize free radicals, tame inflammation, thus also helping manage oxidative stress, and support the skin’s collagen layer. *
The supplement works so well, in fact, that it’s been shown in research to promote cellular energy production, glowing skin, and reduce the size of wrinkles.*
The take-away.
Stress induced wrinkles are hard to prevent and treat. To do so, you have to get smart about it and look to treat them internally. One way to do that is through a supplement that has proven ingredients to help manage oxidative stress, inflammation, and promote well-being.*