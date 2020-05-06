mindbodygreen

Beauty

Are You Developing Stress Wrinkles? A Quick Remedy For Fine Lines 

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
Woman Applying Skin Care Product In Bathroom Mirror

Image by Leah Flores / Stocksy

May 6, 2020 — 1:04 AM

Of the list of things that can cause fine lines and signs of premature aging, stress is perhaps the most nefarious. Stress is hard enough to experience in the moment, but then to have physical evidence show up on your skin after the fact? It seems almost cruel. And while it’s vital to find stress-reducing tactics that work for you, we also recommend looking to internal skin care remedies to help prevent any fine lines from forming.

Here’s the most effective way to support your skin internally right now. 

Why do stress wrinkles form?

Stress wreaks havoc on the body. So it should come at no surprise that it sneaks up in our skin’s appearance, from triggering acne to an overall duller appearance. One way that’s particularly frustrating is stress wrinkles. 

We say they are frustrating because they are more complicated to treat: Many wrinkle types are caused by fairly straightforward external aggressors. This includes things like sagging from sun damage, fine lines from regular facial movement like crow's feet or smile lines, or “resting lines” from your sleeping position.

But stress wrinkles form internally, at the cellular level.  

Stress wrinkles are caused by oxidative stress. When your body goes through periods of prolonged stress, it triggers your body’s inflammatory response. Chronic inflammation results in free radical damage, and therefore oxidative stress. So if you can keep your body from enduring oxidative stress, you’ll lessen your chance of developing stress wrinkles. 

Article continues below

What can you do about it?

Considering stress wrinkles form internaly at the cellular level, the most effective way to treat them is through the same method. You can do this through smart supplementation. mindbodygreen’s nr+ is the optimal way to promote healthy aging because it aids your body via multiple pathways. 

nr+

Cellular beauty has arrived with this revolutionary formula.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
nr+

One of the most essential is by managing oxidative stress with the extensively adaptogen rhodiola. Adaptogens, by definition, help your body adapt to stress and in doing so manages the oxidative stress that leads to wrinkles.* But it doesn't just stop there, it contains the namesake’s nicotinamide riboside.* This innovative form of vitamin B3 supports cell energy and overall function*. It also contains phytoceramides, or plant-derived ceramides, that promote skin barrier function, leading to more moisturized, plump skin.* Finally, it also contains the antioxidant astaxanthin, which helps neutralize free radicals, tame inflammation, thus also helping manage oxidative stress, and support the skin’s collagen layer. * 

The supplement works so well, in fact, that it’s been shown in research to promote cellular energy production, glowing skin, and reduce the size of wrinkles.*

Article continues below

The take-away. 

Stress induced wrinkles are hard to prevent and treat. To do so, you have to get smart about it and look to treat them internally. One way to do that is through a supplement that has proven ingredients to help manage oxidative stress, inflammation, and promote well-being.* 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Should You Buy A Blue Light Protecting Face Mist? Try This Instead

Alexandra Engler
Should You Buy A Blue Light Protecting Face Mist? Try This Instead
Social Good

This Holiday Is So Important, It's Happening Twice This Year

Sarah Regan
This Holiday Is So Important, It's Happening Twice This Year
Mental Health

The Science Behind Our Perception Of Time & How To Make It Pass Faster

Carina Wolff
The Science Behind Our Perception Of Time & How To Make It Pass Faster
Food Trends

What Will Restaurants Look Like Post-Pandemic? Kimbal Musk Has Ideas

Jason Wachob
What Will Restaurants Look Like Post-Pandemic? Kimbal Musk Has Ideas
Functional Food

A Definitive List Of What To Eat & What To Avoid On A Gluten-Free Diet

Abby Moore
A Definitive List Of What To Eat & What To Avoid On A Gluten-Free Diet
Friendships

How To Politely Tell People To Keep Their Distance From You In Public

Abby Moore
How To Politely Tell People To Keep Their Distance From You In Public
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

These Are The Standard Macronutrients On A Mediterranean Diet Plate

Abby Moore
These Are The Standard Macronutrients On A Mediterranean Diet Plate
Parenting

Feeling Extra Appreciative Of Teachers Right Now? Here Are 7 Ways To Show It

Alexandra Engler
Feeling Extra Appreciative Of Teachers Right Now? Here Are 7 Ways To Show It
Nature

Here's How Gardening Can Boost Your Overall Well-Being, Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Here's How Gardening Can Boost Your Overall Well-Being, Research Finds
Meditation

A Guided Meditation To Do While Holding A Piece Of Trash (Yes, Really)

Alexa Gantous
A Guided Meditation To Do While Holding A Piece Of Trash (Yes, Really)
Personal Growth

A Psychologist's 7-Step Practice To Find Radical Self-Acceptance

Rick Hanson, Ph.D.
A Psychologist's 7-Step Practice To Find Radical Self-Acceptance
Mental Health

Hypervigilance Is Exhausting — Here's How To Protect Your Energy

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Hypervigilance Is Exhausting — Here's How To Protect Your Energy
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/are-you-developing-stress-wrinkles-quick-remedy-for-fine-lines

Your article and new folder have been saved!