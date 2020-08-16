3 Skin Rejuvenation Tips From A Top Facial Acupuncturist

We know that skin care, at its best, is holistic. You must look at the whole of your routine, health, and lifestyle to adequately understand, appreciate, and attend to your skin. This is why acupuncture tends to pair so well with skin care: The traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) modality addresses the entire picture of your health.

This is especially true if you go to a facial acupuncturist specialist, like Debbie Kung, DAOM, L.Ac. The New York City– and Austin–based practitioner does what is called "facial rejuvenation acupuncture," which can address all forms of skin aging, from fine lines and sagging to texture.

"Facial rejuvenation, the whole idea of it is obviously to treat the outside, but we want to go deeper and treat the inside on an energetic level," she says. "It's investing in the future; it's not topical quick fixes, but it's lifelong and deeper. That's where true beauty lies."