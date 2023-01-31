Your skin is not an entity in-and-of itself: it’s an organ that interacts with other organs and systems in the body. One of the most notable systems that affects its health and appearance is the circulatory system.

“So often in beauty we talk about collagen, elastin, skin cell turnover, and those are all important things to talk about because they are part of the skin function and structure. But what Chinese medicine also says is that we need to talk about circulation—because circulation is what feeds all of that,” says Chiu. “In fact, it goes back to the very basic principle in Chinese medicine, which is that circulation is everything.”

And there are several modalities in TCM that can help support your body’s circulation, however Chiu notes one of the most important is acupuncture. “It’s a way to enhance and improve circulation,” she says. “It’s such an effective and rapid way to improve circulation, not only of the blood system, but of the qi, or the life force.”