While facial acupuncture has been used for centuries and serves as a pillar of TCM, it has started to gain popularity in the West in recent years as well. Clinical trials demonstrate the efficacy of facial acupuncture for easing fine lines and wrinkles, reiterating what many acupuncture experts have known to be true for many years. There are plenty of other benefits to face and full-body acupuncture, serving as just another reason why it’s such a worthwhile investment for many.