Shrooms Are Taking Over The Social Scene — But Not In The Way You Think

Here’s the thing about adaptogens: The best results come from long-term use, and you can’t expect a life-changing transformation from a single serving. (We also always recommend speaking with a health professional before adding any functional herbs to your routine.) However, depending on the potency of the product and your own personal stress levels, it is possible to feel a noticeable “buzz.”

Namely, if you are stressed or anxious, you’ll likely feel it the most; whereas if you’re already very engaged in a social setting, you may not notice much of a difference. That’s the sole purpose of adaptogens, after all—they help you better adapt to your surroundings and restore balance. Many social shroom products also contain other nootropics (such as kanna, caffeine, and guarana), which may offer more of an immediate effect.

And yes, you could totally consume these functional mushrooms in capsule, tincture, or powder form, but the delivery does enhance the social experience. “You're not going to bring some powder and a frother to mix into oat milk at a party,” says Charlotte Cruze, co-founder of Alice. But you could easily break off a square of chocolate or sip on a smoky, mezcal-inspired mocktail (mezcal is certainly associated with community and ritual in many Mexican cultures). “It’s something delicious that's shareable, that you want to bring to a party and gives you that ritual,” Cruze adds.

The move towards sober curiosity also likely has something to do with it—previous Google research shows “drinking in general decline” among Gen Z. And as more and more non-alcoholic beverages emerge on the scene, brands continue to innovate with sophisticated, sensory blends.

“I think people want to feel better,” says Klein regarding the shift towards non-alcoholic spirits. “They're over disassociating. They want to feel more connected post-pandemic and just in general. And that's what [functional] mushrooms do: They turn your brain on and help us connect to other people in a way that alcohol just doesn't.”

Kung agrees: “It’s a little bit of a boost. You know, nothing too intense where we're out of control. Something we can actually function on,” she notes. According to Altneu, many people are feeling more isolated than ever, and “our hearts crave for more real connection.” So it makes sense that folks want to engage in rituals that help them stay present and open to receiving wisdom, thus enhancing their social bonds.

And if those rituals can simultaneously support immunity, brain health, and energy levels over time, that's certainly a bonus. It's no wonder folks are becoming curiouser and curiouser.