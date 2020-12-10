We know, we know: Tacking on even more skin care to-do’s can feel overwhelming, especially if your routine is already teeming with steps. But, rest assured, this derm’s counsel is quite minimal, and you can use the products you already have in your lineup.

When we asked board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., what skin care practices she wishes more people were paying attention to over on the mindbodygreen podcast, her answer was refreshingly straightforward: “Honestly, just a simple massage.” According to Bowe, even a minute-long massage can work wonders in your skin care routine. Below, she explains why (and how to do it right).