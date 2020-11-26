If you've ever been up late or can't sleep, you might've experienced a wave of emotion around 1 to 3 a.m. Perhaps you get a spurt of creativity, and you frequently keep a notepad at your bedside to jot down your best ideas. Or maybe you face waves of anger—replaying a confrontational conversation over and over again in your head. Or maybe you just get a second wind around this time.

Well, according to nationally board-certified acupuncturist, Paige Bourassa, DACM, L.Ac., RHN, your liver function might be to blame. “In traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), your liver function—not your Western liver—can kick up, and you'll start to get that second wind,” she reveals on the mindbodygreen podcast. Here’s what she means: