How To Reduce Bloat In 5 Minutes According To Chinese Medicine
While nobody wants to feel bloated, some times are especially more inconvenient than others. If you’re headed to a social outing, traveling on a plane, or gearing up for a big event, sudden bloat can seriously put a damper on your mood.
It can often feel like there’s no relief in sight. Luckily, traditional Chinese medicine expert and founder of Lanshin Sandra Lanshin Chiu, L.Ac., and her team revealed one quick remedy to keep on hand, just in case you’d like to beat bloat in a pinch. Here's what they recommend.
How to massage your stomach to reduce bloat.
The answer: a quick stomach massage to release digestion energy. As the expert explains in the Instagram tutorial, “Bloating and gas discomfort is a sign your Stomach Qi [which they describe as your digestion energy] isn’t moving well.”
This could be related to something you ate, drank, or something else entirely. Either way, the Lanshin team recommends calling upon certain pressure points on the stomach via massage. Here’s the full routine:
What you’ll need:
- Body oil for slip.
- Optional: Massager.
How to:
The tutorial calls for the Lanshin Massager by Acera, but they note that your own fist will work if you don’t have a tool on-hand. The demonstration also provides each step over clothes, but you can massage directly on your skin if you prefer (this may be easier than rubbing against the fabric).
If you do choose to massage bare skin, be sure to apply some body oil beforehand. This will ensure an easy glide, preventing tugging and unnecessary redness.
Once you have your oil on and massager (or fist) ready, follow these steps:
- Press: Press your massager into the top-center of your ribcage, where it begins to fan out. This spot is referred to as acupuncture point Ren 12, which they note is known for strengthening digestion and easing bloat, gas, and digestive discomfort.
- Circle: Then circle 30 times in one direction. Keep the pressure gentle, but not too light to where you barely feel it.
- Reverse: Switch the direction and repeat.
- Move down: After that, move down to the spot between Ren 12 and your belly button—which is known as Ren 10.
- Repeat: Repeat 30 circles one direction, then go the other direction just like before.
- Move down: After you’ve stimulated Ren 12 and 10, move down two inches below your belly button to Ren 6.
- Repeat: Again, move your massager in 30 circles going each direction.
- Final downward stokes: Finally, move the massager from Ren 12 (where you started) down to Ren 6 three or four times.
Of course, this method won’t be ideal for everyone, but it’s certainly worth trying out for yourself. Even if you don’t notice a significant difference directly after, you’ll certainly feel more relaxed than before—a few minutes dedicated to self care is never a waste of time.
The takeaway.
Sudden bloat can be frustrating and difficult to manage. If you find yourself in a pinch, try this traditional Chinese medicine massage to stimulate acupuncture points known to support digestion. And if you’re constantly struggling with bloat and don’t know why, scan this guide for some helpful clues.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.