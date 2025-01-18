5 Rituals That Will Boost Your Health & Help The Planet At The Same Time

Grounding is the ritual of putting your bare feet on the Earth for an extended period of time. Grounding, also known as Earthing, allows people to directly connect their bodies with the Earth. Throughout history, Indigenous peoples have talked about the healing energies of our planet. One well-recorded instance of this is in Traditional Chinese Medicine. The term “qi” refers to the life force within us and all around us. When we connect directly with the Earth, we feel better and form a deeper connection with our planet.