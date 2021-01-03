Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) teaches the importance of living in rhythm with nature and in harmony with the seasons.

The stillness and quiet of winter make it a prime time for reflection and rest. As the animal kingdom hibernates to conserve energy once the temperature dips and longer nights begin, we too should use this season as an opportunity to slow down, sleep in, and nurture our bodies and souls.

In TCM, winter is the most yin season and it's associated with the kidney and bladder meridians. These meridians lay the foundation of our overall health, vitality, and reproductive health. The kidney meridian in particular is considered the root of life.

It stores our prenatal Jing, or essence. prenatal Jing can be defined as our hereditary genetic makeup. It's the finite amount of energy we are born with, as opposed to the postnatal Jing which comes from the air we breathe and the food we consume. When postnatal Jing is lacking, either due to overstrain or disease, our prenatal Jing is thought to take over and supply the body with energy, like a back-up battery pack.

Prenatal Jing only declines with age. In order to delay aging and extend longevity, our work is to conserve this Jing by living a healthy lifestyle and maintaining a nourishing diet.