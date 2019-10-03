Why Intermittent Fasting Is The Best Thing To Ever Happen To Your Metabolism

You can get most of the benefits of intermittent fasting and ditch cravings and deprivation with my 12- to 14-hour fasting method. I keep it super easy. In addition to making the above shifts to being a fat-burner, have breakfast one to two hours upon waking, eat every four to six hours, and then close the kitchen three hours before bedtime. For example, you can eat at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5 p.m., or 10 a.m., 2p.m., and 6 p.m. This gives you that 12- to 14-hour fasting window—and since you'll be sleeping during most of it—no willpower is needed, and cravings are not an issue. A win-win!

After you've mastered the basics, you're ready to move on to more advanced intermittent fasting. I like to start on a day that is peaceful and low-stress. If you have a packed calendar with stressful times ahead, that's not a good day to fast! Also, get away from home if possible, so you won't get tempted by the fridge or food triggers. Now that you have the keys to successful fasting, you're on your way to reaping the amazing benefits of this powerful way of hacking good health and longevity!

