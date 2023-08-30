You can make the healthiest decisions in your waking hours, but if you’re not optimizing your sleep, you’re doing a major disservice to your well-being. The good news? These Labor Day mattress sales will have you and your wallet breathing a sigh of relief.

Sleep is deeply connected to physical performance, metabolic health1 , immune system2 , cognitive function3 , and mental health—and the right mattress can make or break your time spent in bed.

Since just about every brand is running a Labor Day sale right now, we scoured the market for the best mindbodygreen-approved picks offering the biggest savings. Trust us: You don't want to pass up this chance for better sleep.