What IS An Aura? (And How Can You See Yours?)

Open your minds and hearts and kick your skepticism out the window, my friends. Oh yeah, it’s time to talk about auras.

The aura has long been described as an electromagnetic energy field that surrounds people—like an egg-shaped ball of energy that encompasses the body. The aura consists of seven levels/layers/auric bodies, also known as the physical, astral, lower, higher, spiritual, intuitional, and absolute planes.

Each one of these subtle bodies that exists around the physical body has its own unique frequency. They are interrelated, and each body affects the others. They also affect a person’s feelings, emotions, thought patterns, behavior, and overall health. Just like with chakras, a state of imbalance in one of the bodies leads to a state of imbalance in the others.

To start us off, here is a breakdown of each layer and what our body seeks and gains from that layer.