Auras 101: A Beginner's Guide To Harnessing Good Vibes

People who are good at reading people, adapting to different situations, or picking up on the emotional unrest of others are usually in tune with the different energy systems, too — the soul, chakras, and auras. Some are even tuned in enough to see the auric egg, in all its layers and colors. A quick Internet browse can help you find a space that does aura readings, aura photos, energy healing, Reiki, or energy release work in your community.

Or, if you'd rather tune into your aura yourself, try this DIY technique: Hold your index finger straight out in front of you, look past your finger, and focus your eyes until they relax and blur. Do you see any color? Different aura colors have different meanings.

Gray indicates mistrust, light blue points to serenity, and dark red illustrates self-sufficiency. Orange represents attraction, vitality, and excitement. Yellow is playful and creative, while green is all about growth and balance.

