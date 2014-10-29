723 Items Tagged

yogis

Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

Our friend, and one of the coolest yogis on the planet, Tara Stiles, lends us a recipe from her long-awaited cookbook, Make Your Own Rules Diet.

Tara Stiles
October 29 2014
Personal Growth
Spirituality
Motivation

How An NFL Linebacker Became A Renowned Yoga Teacher

The "reincarnation" of former NFL linebacker Keith Mitchell.

Andrea Rice
October 26 2014
Motivation
Motivation
Personal Growth

Why I Quit My Toxic Law Job To Teach Yoga

I swapped a career of toxic completion for peaceful empowerment.

Katie Chamberlain Kritikos
October 12 2014
Personal Growth
Spirituality

10 Lessons I’ve Learned In My First Year As A Yoga Teacher

My first year of yoga brought fearful, awkward, and funny moments— here's what I learned.

Jenna Longoria
October 9 2014
Motivation

Fed Up With Violent Toys? Check Out Yoga Joes!

After a year and hundreds of man-hours of sketching, melting, 3D scanning, and 3D printing, my "Yoga Joes" action figures have just been funded from a...

Dan Abramson
October 8 2014
Motivation

Earthing: What Is It & Will You Love It?

Whether you’re on your mat in a yoga class, or just getting home from work, it’s not uncommon to hear the words, “getting grounded.” Obviously this is...

David Gelfand
October 3 2014
Spirituality
Motivation
Motivation

A Yogi In Uniform (Gorgeous Photos From LA)

Officer Milo is a yogi whom I have the honor of practicing with at my neighborhood studio. He takes his yoga off the mat and embodies what all police...

Robert Sturman
September 30 2014

Kathryn Budig Shows You How To Get The Perfect Parisian Top Knot

I live the majority of my life in stretchy pants, rocking hairdos that are more functional than fashionable. But I recently taught yoga in Europe,...

Kathryn Budig
September 25 2014
Motivation
Routines

Build An Awesome Core With This 10-Minute Yoga Sequence

You'll develop long, lean muscles that hug onto your bones and make you feel great.

Sasha Taylor North
September 22 2014
Outdoors

This Is What A Mindful Triathlon In Brooklyn Looks Like (Photos From Wanderlust)

Young minds were encouraged to come together to promote social and political change at the "Mindful Triathlon."

Andrea Rice
September 17 2014
Motivation

Why I'm Not Doing Bikram Yoga Teacher Training

No. 2: Practicing and teaching are vastly different things.

Low Lai Chow
September 13 2014