Nadine doesn't quite know where the time went, but she's been teaching yoga over a decade now. She practices and teaches mostly in the Krishnamacharya tradition. She's led a teacher training in South Africa and taught numerous continuing education workshops for teachers in Australia. She's known for her awkward sense of humour, her comfort with bodies, and her ability to get real change for her students, all while admitting that sometimes (often) she doesn't know the answer. She's excited to be running her own yoga teacher training this year. You can find her at her website.