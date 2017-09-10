860 Items Tagged

relationships

Spirituality

It's Virgo Season: Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Relationships

Whether you're breaking up, making up, falling in love, or trying to figure out that infuriating person, knowing your love horoscope can help make...

#love #relationships #happiness #self-awareness #astrology
The AstroTwins
September 10 2017
Love

This Is The Most Common Reason People Break Up

Plus, the truth about how badly most people ACTUALLY want to break up.

#love #news #relationships #breakup
Leigh Weingus
September 1 2017
Parenting

This Is The Single Most Important Factor In Raising Healthy, Happy Children

Turns out, this one component of parenting sets the stage for everything children will learn in life.

#love #relationships #parenting advice #mindfulness #parenting
Cheryl Erwin
September 1 2017
Personal Growth

6 Ways To Attune Yourself To Integrity + Attract Trustworthy People

Integrity is vital to all relationships, and it starts with the relationship you have with yourself.

#relationships #happiness #personal growth #self-acceptance
Zoe Summer
September 1 2017
Women's Health

Is The Pill Hurting Your Sex Drive? This Doctor Says Yes

Is your birth control pill preventing more than just pregnancy?

#relationships #sex #libido
Prudence Hall
August 28 2017

5 Secrets To Making Online Dating Work For You (According To A Couples Therapist)

"The most important tip for successful dating (and even successful hooking up) is to be honest in your profile and your online interactions."

#love #relationships #dating
Robert Weiss, PhD, MSW
August 24 2017

11 Real People On The Moment They Knew They Would Marry Their Partner

"It was then that I knew, after only two months of dating, that I would be marrying this man."

#love #relationships #marriage
Leigh Weingus
August 24 2017
Love

Love Is Not The Most Important Thing In A Relationship: Here's What Is

If you had never met your significant other and someone told you their best and worst qualities, would they be someone you wanted to spend your life...

#relationships #personal growth #dating #self-awareness
Kate Eckman
August 22 2017

This Question Could Save Your Marriage

I married the most thoughtless man I've ever dated, and now we couldn't be happier. This one question is how we got there.

#relationships #happiness #marriage #personal growth #dating
LeNae Goolsby
August 20 2017

The Trauma That No One Talks About (And How It's Affecting Your Relationships)

Is unresolved trauma corrupting your relationships? Here are the signs to watch for.

#love #relationships #personal growth #parenting
Heather Senior Monroe, MSW, LCSW
August 15 2017
Love

S.O. Asking For Space? Here's What It Actually Means (And How To Keep Your Sh*t Together)

"I need some space." Those are four words no person in love wants to hear. But if you can get in the right mindset, it's not just manageable—it could...

#relationships #marriage #personal growth #dating
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
August 12 2017

The Emotional Shift That Saved My Marriage

You might not even realize how much this is affecting your relationship.

#relationships #marriage #personal growth #dating
Mandy Ho
August 11 2017
Sex

This Is The Difference Between Conscious Sex & Mindless Hookups

"We all worry about climaxing, but by placing our attention on the 'goal,' we miss the juiciest, most compelling parts of coupling."

#relationships #sexuality #sex #personal growth
Wendy Strgar
August 11 2017

Turns Out Your Fear Of Rejection Isn't About Them — It's About You

This is what it takes to get over that fear of rejection once and for all.

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
August 11 2017
Love

4 Relationship Tips French Women Swear By

"It doesn't have to be super fancy lingerie, but a nice matching set of lace underwear and bra go a long way."

#love #relationships #sexuality #sex
Leigh Weingus
August 7 2017

How Lying Actually Affects Your Relationships & Health (According To Science)

Did you ever think maybe the hard conversations are only really "hard" because you haven’t had them yet?

#relationships #friendship #happiness #abundance #authenticity
Lauren Handel Zander
August 4 2017