1496 Items Tagged
relationships
How To Break Up With Someone The Right Way, Even If You HATE Confrontation
These tips could ease the pain for both partners.
Here Are 6 Clear Signs You Actually Love Someone, According To Science
Or that you're at least on your way there.
Stressed Out? This Romantic Trick Can Help Calm You Down
Here's how to get started.
These 3 Approaches To Sex Could Rekindle Your Intimacy With Your S.O.
Here's where to begin.
mbg Asks: What Are Your Top Relationship Intentions This Year?
What Are Your Top Relationship-Care Intentions This Year?
The Surprising Truth About Relationship Deal Breakers
And how to get around them.
The 21-Day Action Plan For More Meaningful Connections
Doing These 21 Things Creates Deeper & More Meaningful Relationships
The Amazing Things That Happen When You Intentionally Cultivate Your Relationships
Why Relationship Care Is My Actual Self-Care
86% Of Us Are Overlooking One Of The Most Important Parts Of Wellness
This Simple Act Has One Of The Most Powerful Effects On Our Well-Being
How To Build Intimacy In Your Relationships
Days go by where we're face-to-face with our phones or computers more than with real people.
We're Having Sex Later Than Ever. So Is It Time To Rethink Virginity?
It's a label we may need to say goodbye to.
Living Apart Together: The Sleep Trick That Could Save Your Marriage
Time-tested, science-approved.
The Dark Side Of Open Relationships No One Tells You About
I kept asking myself, "What's wrong with me?"
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?
Jupiter, the galactic gambler, also urges us to take a chance on romance. While he tours Libra, all things amorous are blessed by his beams. This...
The Reason Most Couples Stop Enjoying Sex (And How To Heighten Your Capacity For Pleasure)
"Orgasms are wonderful, but in truth, our fixation on them keeps our sex lives from becoming extraordinary."
This Is Why You Can't Move On From Your Last Relationship
"If you’re going through hell, keep going."
New Research Indicates That This One Thing Could Mean Your Partner Is More Likely To Cheat
You might want to get out the measuring tape.
Men & Women Have Fundamentally Different Perspectives On Sex: Here's The Reason
Turns out, men might not actually want sex more than women—they just want it for different reasons.
How To Deal When Your Partner's Fantasy Turns You Off
"If you ask someone their private turn-on and they open up, they're inviting you into their secret garden. If you are openly disgusted, you are...
New Study Indicates That Being With Your Partner For A Long Time Results In One Crazy Similarity
If it's only been a few months, don't expect this to happen anytime soon.