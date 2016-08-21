1002 Items Tagged

love

I Was Unfaithful While My Wife Was Fighting For Her Life. Here’s How It Made Me A Better Person

"In the end, I didn't save her. I couldn't. No one could. Bipolar disorder was an enemy that would not be vanquished. It robbed her of everything...

#alcohol #love #relationships #mental illness #marriage
Jason MacKenzie
August 21 2016

9 Hacks For A Passionate Marriage (No Matter How Long You've Been Together)

Here are nine little tricks that'll help you keep (or renew) the passion in your relationship.

#love #relationships #sexuality #happiness #sex
Valerie Kolick, M.A.
August 17 2016

5 Tips For Dealing With Uncertainty In A New Relationship

"You might think you don't have the capacity to deal with not knowing. But you do. Here's how."

#love #relationships #personal growth #dating #self-awareness
Rhonda Milrad, LCSW
August 16 2016

10 Secrets To Cultivating Sexual Intimacy In A New Relationship

"While small talk is harmless but effective in maintaining an amicable work environment, this nonstop superficial conversation is toxic to intimate...

#love #relationships #sexuality #sex #dating
Kelly McDonnell-Arnold, M.A., MBA, RSW
August 15 2016
Love

5 Ways To Make Your Marriage Feel Like Brand-New Love

Have fun getting dressed up and hitting the town for the night. Everything else can wait until tomorrow.

#love #relationships #soul mates
Samantha Messersmith
August 13 2016

6 Science-Backed Ways To Become More Attractive

Sexiness is basically the combined effect of characteristics the opposite sex is innately programmed to see as “markers” or "signals" for good genetic...

#love #relationships #marriage #sex #dating
Sajan Devshi
August 4 2016

What You Really Need To Know About Men & Sex

"Among women, emotions and interconnectivity are seen as valued parts of the sexual act. Among men, feelings and connections are viewed as potential...

#love #relationships #sex #dating
Robert Weiss, PhD, MSW
August 1 2016

What It's Really Like To Be A Single Woman Over 30

Being single means being autonomous, but it also means going the extra mile in all your nonromantic relationships.

#love #relationships #friendship #happiness #marriage
Caroline Angell
July 28 2016

How To Tell If An Emotional Affair Is Wrecking Your Relationship

Seventy-two percent of men and women think an emotional affair is just as harmful to a relationship as a physical one.

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth #cheating
Rhonda Milrad, LCSW
July 27 2016
Sex

7 Myths About Tantra To Stop Believing (From The World's Leading Expert)

Tantra is about physical empowerment and sexual liberation. Here's what else you should know.

#love #relationships #manifestation #sexuality #tantric sex
Psalm Isadora
July 26 2016

The Secret To Happy, Healthy Relationships Is This Counterintuitive Shift

Turns out the secret to happy relationships is the opposite of what you might think.

#love #relationships #friendship #happiness #personal growth
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
July 26 2016

How To Tell If You Should Offer Advice To A Friend—Or Keep Quiet

It can be tough to know when to offer constructive criticism and when to keep quiet. Here's an easy litmus test to help you get it right every time.

#love #relationships #friendship #personal growth #friendship advice
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
July 21 2016

4 Tips For Creating (And Sustaining) A Conscious Relationship

The term "conscious relationship" sounds really good, but what does it actually mean? And how do you make your relationship "conscious"?

#love #relationships #happiness #joy #personal growth
Dain Heer, D.C.
July 20 2016
Love

3 Ways A Romantic Relationship Can Spark Your Spiritual Awakening

Your relationship is a spiritual path. It's a way for you to awaken to all of yourself—to the illusions you're still carrying and to the love that...

#love #relationships #personal growth
Shelly Bullard, MFT
July 14 2016
Love

4 Truths About A Sacred Relationship

If a sacred relationship is anything, it’s everything! It doesn’t look a certain way—it looks like what’s showing up in front of you right now. It...

#love #relationships #spirituality
Shelly Bullard, MFT
July 12 2016

How An Extramarital Affair Could Save Your Marriage

"If done with awareness and care, allowing new people into our lives can be generative to all our relationships—including our marriage. One of the...

#love #relationships #marriage
Gracie X
July 12 2016
Love

How To Repair Your Relationship After A Betrayal

"After a breakup, most people make the mistake of trying to get their partner's attention by engaging in the same sort of behavior that drove the two...

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth
Rhonda Milrad, LCSW
July 11 2016
Personal Growth

How To Tell The Difference Between Fear & Intuition

Our ability to manifest is powerful enough that if we believe in our fears, they become our reality. The more this happens, the more evidence we build...

#love #anxiety #relationships #stress #mind body connection
Katie Tyson
July 11 2016
Personal Growth