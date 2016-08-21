1002 Items Tagged
love
I Was Unfaithful While My Wife Was Fighting For Her Life. Here’s How It Made Me A Better Person
"In the end, I didn't save her. I couldn't. No one could. Bipolar disorder was an enemy that would not be vanquished. It robbed her of everything...
9 Hacks For A Passionate Marriage (No Matter How Long You've Been Together)
Here are nine little tricks that'll help you keep (or renew) the passion in your relationship.
5 Tips For Dealing With Uncertainty In A New Relationship
"You might think you don't have the capacity to deal with not knowing. But you do. Here's how."
10 Secrets To Cultivating Sexual Intimacy In A New Relationship
"While small talk is harmless but effective in maintaining an amicable work environment, this nonstop superficial conversation is toxic to intimate...
5 Ways To Make Your Marriage Feel Like Brand-New Love
Have fun getting dressed up and hitting the town for the night. Everything else can wait until tomorrow.
6 Science-Backed Ways To Become More Attractive
Sexiness is basically the combined effect of characteristics the opposite sex is innately programmed to see as “markers” or "signals" for good genetic...
What You Really Need To Know About Men & Sex
"Among women, emotions and interconnectivity are seen as valued parts of the sexual act. Among men, feelings and connections are viewed as potential...
What It's Really Like To Be A Single Woman Over 30
Being single means being autonomous, but it also means going the extra mile in all your nonromantic relationships.
How To Tell If An Emotional Affair Is Wrecking Your Relationship
Seventy-two percent of men and women think an emotional affair is just as harmful to a relationship as a physical one.
7 Myths About Tantra To Stop Believing (From The World's Leading Expert)
Tantra is about physical empowerment and sexual liberation. Here's what else you should know.
The Secret To Happy, Healthy Relationships Is This Counterintuitive Shift
Turns out the secret to happy relationships is the opposite of what you might think.
How To Tell If You Should Offer Advice To A Friend—Or Keep Quiet
It can be tough to know when to offer constructive criticism and when to keep quiet. Here's an easy litmus test to help you get it right every time.
4 Tips For Creating (And Sustaining) A Conscious Relationship
The term "conscious relationship" sounds really good, but what does it actually mean? And how do you make your relationship "conscious"?
3 Ways A Romantic Relationship Can Spark Your Spiritual Awakening
Your relationship is a spiritual path. It's a way for you to awaken to all of yourself—to the illusions you're still carrying and to the love that...
22 Signs Your Emotional Blocks Are Standing In The Way Of True Love
Could trying to protect yourself actually be keeping you from happiness?
4 Truths About A Sacred Relationship
If a sacred relationship is anything, it’s everything! It doesn’t look a certain way—it looks like what’s showing up in front of you right now. It...
How An Extramarital Affair Could Save Your Marriage
"If done with awareness and care, allowing new people into our lives can be generative to all our relationships—including our marriage. One of the...
How To Repair Your Relationship After A Betrayal
"After a breakup, most people make the mistake of trying to get their partner's attention by engaging in the same sort of behavior that drove the two...
How To Tell The Difference Between Fear & Intuition
Our ability to manifest is powerful enough that if we believe in our fears, they become our reality. The more this happens, the more evidence we build...
4 Ways I Released Deep Emotional Pain After A Breakup
It is possible to let it go.