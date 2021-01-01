Harper Spero is a lifestyle and career coach and graduate of the Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching (iPEC). Harper Spero has always found a way to merge her hobbies and passions into her career – from music to beauty, social good to health and wellness.

Prior to coaching, Harper spent ten years leveraging brands through marketing, public relations, event production and digital media. Her previous clients included corporate heavyweights such as Johnson & Johnson, Disney, Ann Taylor as well as leading nonprofits such as the David Lynch Foundation, Lower Eastside Girls Club, Team Rubicon, Headstrong Project and Bent on Learning, among others.

Today she uses her own journey in health and well-being to inspire, motivate and drive people in the direction of their dreams through one-on-one coaching. Harper regularly contributes to Today.com, The Huffington Post, MindBodyGreen and has been featured in amNewYork among other media outlets.