Biological Engineer

Samantha Sutton has a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois and a Ph.D. in Biological Engineering from MIT as a Howard Hughes Predoctoral Fellow. She combines her knowledge of engineering design principles with coaching insights to help clients articulate what they truly want and then overcome obstacles in their way. She has presented her life design philosophy to companies such as Google and the National Cancer Institute as well as universities like Duke, Stanford, and Yale.