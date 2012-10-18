5 Herbs to Heal a Broken Heart

There are many reasons a heart can break—at the end of a relationship, or after the death of a loved one or pet. No matter if these partings are amicable, tragic, distressing, or unpleasant, they all leave the heart in a vulnerable position.

When you experience a loss, physical pain in the chest can follow. This pain, though perhaps not as dangerous, can be just as real as the pain experienced during a physical crisis of the heart and needs just as much time, energy, and healing.

Herbs can help heal the emotional heart and lift the spirit. Try the following herbs and take some time to be good to yourself—relax, breathe, and give your heart a much-needed break.

Note: if you take any medications for cardiovascular health, please consult your physician before taking any alternative remedies.