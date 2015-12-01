525 Items Tagged

How To Keep Falling In Love With Your Partner (Over & Over Again)

We fall in love at close proximity. I mean real love, not the imagined kind that some can conjure up through fantasy or at a distance, or that is...

Stan Tatkin, PsyD, MFT
December 1 2015
Here's What True Love Is (And What It Isn't)

Love is that which supports the highest good in you and in others. Love recognizes that whatever truly serves one serves all, and what does not serve...

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
November 4 2015

The Only 4 Things You Need For Amazing Sex

In this highlight from revitalize 2015, Dr. Emily Nagoski, author of Come As You Are, examines the emotional and psychological aspects of sex for...

mindbodygreen
October 22 2015

3 Questions To Ask Before Ending Your Relationship

Studies show that only 38% of those married in America describe themselves as happily so. Apparently, we don’t call it quits all that easily.

Katherine Woodward Thomas, M.A., MFT
September 14 2015
25 Ways To Really Show Up In Your Relationship For Lasting Love

Do you show up in your relationships? Are you really, truly there for your partner, with full presence and commitment? Or do you show up simply by...

Emily Gaudette
August 30 2015
What Your Birth Order Says About Your Relationships

Go ahead and add "failed relationships" to the long list of things you can blame on your parents.

Allie White
August 26 2015
7 Ways To Become A Love Magnet

Listening to your truth? Guided by your wisdom? Courageous living? Yes, please!

Vishnu Subramaniam
August 24 2015
Can Separation Be Good For A Marriage? What The Experts Say

The fact is, sometimes we remain stuck in our painful relationships because we think we have to know for sure whether we're staying in the marriage or...

Amari D. Pollard
August 21 2015
38 Hard Truths About Relationships

Our culture creates the expectation that life is supposed to be like a happy day at the beach.

Sheryl Paul, M.A.
August 20 2015
3 Choices That Will Help You Attract A Devoted Partner

How did I go from feeling deeply unsatisfied in relationships to attracting such a devoted partner?

Shelly Bullard, MFT
August 19 2015

10 Reasons It's Great To Be Single (Even If It's Not What You Want)

Two months after my ex-husband’s sudden disappearance, I wrote the following in my journal: It is the quiet times that are painful. As long as I’m at...

Monica Parikh
August 16 2015

5 Signs You're In The Wrong Relationship

Whether or not a relationship is “meant to be” is often determined by how much work each partner decides to put into the relationship. And if you feel...

John Kim, LMFT
August 15 2015
I Used To Be Codependent. Here's How I Stay True To Myself In Relationships

Once I figured my way out of the emotion that kept me in a state of constant need for validation, I learned that I wanted to be available to empower...

Cynthia Kane
August 14 2015

4 Warning Signs Of An Unavailable Partner

Most of us know what it’s like to be with a partner who’s unavailable for love: you're in a relationship, but you still somehow feel unseen, unknown...

Shelly Bullard, MFT
August 13 2015
The 10 Commandments Of A Solid, Loving Relationship

These commandments allowed me to break free of toxic dynamics and empowered me to expect — and actively cultivate — new, loving ones.

Sylvia Huang
August 9 2015
I'm Dating A Man 12 Years Younger. Here's How I Deal With Judgment

I had to get over my own insecurities about being with someone over a decade younger.

Amanda Laden, MBA
August 5 2015
What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Sex Life

Let's talk about SEX. Because isn't this the one thing we want to know about more than anything else?

The AstroTwins
July 30 2015