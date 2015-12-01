525 Items Tagged
love
How To Keep Falling In Love With Your Partner (Over & Over Again)
We fall in love at close proximity. I mean real love, not the imagined kind that some can conjure up through fantasy or at a distance, or that is...
Here's What True Love Is (And What It Isn't)
Love is that which supports the highest good in you and in others. Love recognizes that whatever truly serves one serves all, and what does not serve...
The Only 4 Things You Need For Amazing Sex
In this highlight from revitalize 2015, Dr. Emily Nagoski, author of Come As You Are, examines the emotional and psychological aspects of sex for...
3 Questions To Ask Before Ending Your Relationship
Studies show that only 38% of those married in America describe themselves as happily so. Apparently, we don’t call it quits all that easily.
25 Ways To Really Show Up In Your Relationship For Lasting Love
Do you show up in your relationships? Are you really, truly there for your partner, with full presence and commitment? Or do you show up simply by...
What Your Birth Order Says About Your Relationships
Go ahead and add "failed relationships" to the long list of things you can blame on your parents.
7 Ways To Become A Love Magnet
Listening to your truth? Guided by your wisdom? Courageous living? Yes, please!
Can Separation Be Good For A Marriage? What The Experts Say
The fact is, sometimes we remain stuck in our painful relationships because we think we have to know for sure whether we're staying in the marriage or...
38 Hard Truths About Relationships
Our culture creates the expectation that life is supposed to be like a happy day at the beach.
3 Choices That Will Help You Attract A Devoted Partner
How did I go from feeling deeply unsatisfied in relationships to attracting such a devoted partner?
10 Reasons It's Great To Be Single (Even If It's Not What You Want)
Two months after my ex-husband’s sudden disappearance, I wrote the following in my journal: It is the quiet times that are painful. As long as I’m at...
5 Signs You're In The Wrong Relationship
Whether or not a relationship is “meant to be” is often determined by how much work each partner decides to put into the relationship. And if you feel...
I Used To Be Codependent. Here's How I Stay True To Myself In Relationships
Once I figured my way out of the emotion that kept me in a state of constant need for validation, I learned that I wanted to be available to empower...
4 Warning Signs Of An Unavailable Partner
Most of us know what it’s like to be with a partner who’s unavailable for love: you're in a relationship, but you still somehow feel unseen, unknown...
What I Tell All My Patients Who Fear Losing Themselves In Relationships
You're not alone in this fear
I Still Love My Ex. Here's How I Came To Accept This Hard Truth
These are the 4 realizations I had about myself
The 10 Commandments Of A Solid, Loving Relationship
These commandments allowed me to break free of toxic dynamics and empowered me to expect — and actively cultivate — new, loving ones.
The #1 Thing Everyone Should Look For In A Relationship
Get your happily ever after!
I'm Dating A Man 12 Years Younger. Here's How I Deal With Judgment
I had to get over my own insecurities about being with someone over a decade younger.
What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Sex Life
Let's talk about SEX. Because isn't this the one thing we want to know about more than anything else?