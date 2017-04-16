726 Items Tagged

Food Trends

Can You Be Healthy And Eat The Same Thing Every Day?

If variety isn't the spice of your life, here's what you need to know.

#functional foods #health #food
Elizabeth Inglese
April 16 2017
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Naked Juice

5 Food & Beverage Trends You Need To Know About This Spring

From good old avocado to brand-new flower essences, we tapped some of our favorite wellness influencers for the food trends they are most excited for...

#avocado #Ayurveda #flowers #partner #happiness
mindbodygreen
April 14 2017

Feeling Anxious? Here's Exactly How To Treat Insomnia Naturally

Insomnia? These natural remedies will have you snoozing in no time.

#sleep #healing #health
Cheryl Myers, R.N.
April 13 2017
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Routines
PAID CONTENT FOR Éclair Naturals

Upgrade Your Beauty Routine This Spring + Get Glowing: Here's How

It's time to ditch the dark makeup hues, swap out heavier creams for lighter versions, and give your hair some extra TLC after the toll it took during...

#love #beauty #partner #happiness #gratitude
mindbodygreen
April 10 2017
Integrative Health

Need To Detox? 11 Fresh Ways To Make Your Everyday Life A Cleanse

A functional medicine expert's best tips for supporting your liver.

#functional medicine #health #detox
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 10 2017

Had A Few Too Many Drinks Last Night? A Doctor Explains How To Feel Better, Stat

Ever wonder why you get brain fog and a headache from just one or two drinks?

#alcohol #wellness #health #energy
Eva Selhub, M.D.
April 9 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Arianna Huffington, Author of The Sleep Revolution

Here's Why You Should Be Paying Attention To Your Dreams

There is a sense of freedom that comes from less attachment to daily battles, successes, failures, and illusions.

#sleep #books #partner #happiness #wellness
mindbodygreen
April 7 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Amazing Grass

Your Morning Checklist: 9 Health Hacks This Wellness Expert Is Crazy About

Peep this busy blogger and yoga teacher's must-steal health hacks, from greens powder and full-fat coffee, to intuitive movement and walking breaks.

#smoothie #nutrition #partner #alkaline #wellness
Jordan Younger
April 5 2017

This Is Why You Should Never Eat Meat At Lunch

Hack your lunch for optimal energy in the afternoon.

#meat #health #energy
Sally Warren, N.D.
April 5 2017
Functional Food
Women's Health

This Harsh Truth About Cervical Cancer Is Something All Women Should Know

Here's what you can do to protect yourself from a devastating diagnosis.

#healing #health #cancer
Jeanette Acosta
April 4 2017
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Mitch Albom, author of Tuesdays with Morrie, 20th Anniversary Edition

The Life-Changing Book Everyone Should Read

Remember the importance of living every moment to the fullest and loving fiercely to our final breath.

#books #death #happiness #relaxation #wellness
mindbodygreen
March 31 2017

6 Things To Ask Yourself If You Take A Medication Every Day

It's all about being mindful about your medication use.

#holistic healing #mindfulness #health
Eva Selhub, M.D.
March 31 2017