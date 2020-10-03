1939 Articles in Mindfulness

On Tuesday, An Emotional 10-Week Astrological Cycle (Finally!) Ends

The theme of the week is sharing your gifts with the collective.

The AstroTwins
August 2
The Power of Affirmations: How To Think Your Way To Positive Outcomes

Affirmations can be useful tools in your well-being toolbox, helping you to gravitate toward best outcomes, raising your confidence and energy level...

Meg Phillips
August 2
Heads Up: Monday's Full Moon Could Be The Most Liberating Of The Year

It's a rallying cry for all visionaries, disrupters, and change agents.

The AstroTwins
August 2
There Are 3 Types Of Smiles & They Each Mean Something Different

You're never fully dressed without a smile—but which type?

Sarah Regan
August 1
This August Could Be A Break From Intensity, According To Astrology

Uncertainty is in the air as the last full month of summer arrives.

The AstroTwins
August 1
A 5-Minute Breath Technique For A Calm Mind & Balanced Body

A step-by-step guide to the relaxing practice.

Emma Loewe
July 31
Self-Care Or Self-Revenge? The Post-Lockdown Habit To Watch Out For

Are you revenge spending or revenge traveling now that lockdown's over?

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
July 31
Ever Heard of Astrocartography? The Lowdown On Geographical Astrology

Ever thought about how astrology plays into the energies of specific locations?

Sarah Regan
July 30
Feeling Awkward? Here's What To Remember In Those Uncomfortable Moments

There's something remarkably human about those awkward moments.

Eliza Sullivan
July 30
What Is Ukeireru? Plus, How To Practice The Japanese Art Of Acceptance

How to practice this form of acceptance for self and others.

Scott Haas, Ph.D.
July 29
What Actually Is A Sociopath? 5 Ways To Spot One, From Experts

How to know if you're actually dealing with a sociopath.

Abby Moore
July 29
