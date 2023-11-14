Curious About An Aries & Aquarius Compatibility? Here's How They Fare In Love & Friendship
When you think about Aries and Aquarius, they probably don't seem like they make sense as a couple; One is hot-headed and fiery, while the other is aloof and calm. But as it so happens, there's more than meets the eye with this astrological duo.
Here's what to know about Aries and Aquarius compatibility, from how they're similar, to how they're different, plus how they fare in love and friendship.
Aries & Aquarius compatibility
In order to understand the dynamics at play in Aries and Aquarius compatibility, let's first take a look at what these two signs are all about.
Aries, for instance, is a fire sign of cardinal modality. Its ruling planet is Mars, and it's represented by the Ram, which relates to this sign's headstrong, bold approach to life. (Aries is the very first sign of the astrological year, after all.)
Aquarius, meanwhile, is the 11th (and second-last) sign of the astrological year. It's an air sign of fixed modality, and is ruled by Uranus, the planet of innovation, imagination, and dramatic change. Aquarius is symbolized by the water bearer, representing life-giving spiritual energy and the ability to hold space for, or contain, emotions.
With their different elements and modalities, it might be easy to think these two signs have nothing in common, but that couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, with only Pisces between them, these signs form a sextile (or a 60-degree angle), and signs that form a sextile make fast friends and lovers.
As the AstroTwins explain, it's easy to date a person who lives two zodiac signs away. Not only are fire and air compatible elements, for instance, but they're also both "yang" or "masculine" signs. "They'll often have similar values and attitudes about politics, raising a family, which movies to rent, and friendship and communication are the hallmarks of this aspect," the twins say.
Of course, it's important to remember that when it comes to astrological compatibility (aka synastry), you really have to take both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign. That said, here's more on how these two signs fare in love and friendship, plus how they're similar and different.
Summary:
Aries & Aquarius friendship
When you put fire and air together, the flames tend to grow—or they can be blown out—and that's a good analogy for an Aries and Aquarius friendship. As the twins explain, these two can bring out the best in each other, so long as one doesn't overpower the other.
So with both of these signs, balancing out those power struggles is essential. Aquarius is easily the most headstrong and independent of the air signs, thanks to its fixed modality, meanwhile Aries is the poster-child for "my way or the highway" thanks to its aggressive ruling planet, Mars.
As the twins note, "Aquarians can be very free-spirited, but they also have a type-A side that comes from the fixity of their chart." And Aries? They're not ones to be bossed around by a type-A friend.
When they're on the same page, though, Aquarius can help give Aries the support they need to see a project through, which Aries can sometimes struggle with. Meanwhile, Aries offers Aquarius a certain warmth and excitement that this social air sign appreciates.
And in terms of what these friends like to do together, they're all about getting their energy moving. Whether it's going for a hike, doing a yoga flow, or trying a new group class, these two signs like working out and socializing at the same time.
Aries & Aquarius in love
As aforementioned, thanks to their sextile aspect, it's not unlikely that these two will be instantly attracted to each other. Nailing down a commitment, however, might take more time.
While Aries tends dive headfirst into love, Aquarius is a lot more reserved and careful when it comes to letting down their guard. Nevertheless, if Aries' charisma and affection can crack through Aquarius' aloof demeanor, they'll find Aquarius is actually endeared by their efforts.
In some cases, however, Aries can move on just as quickly as they became interested, so the Aquarius in question should be mindful not to keep them waiting too long.
Once these two do partner up, however, the relationship can easily be smooth sailing from there. As astrologer Kayse Budd, M.D. previously told mindbodygreen, because Aries and Aquarius are complementary and get along, this is ultimately considered a "favorable connection," with energies that work harmoniously.
"The signs and planets involved in sextiles usually reveal their positive energies or positive sides to each other and can be used synergistically," she says, meaning these two signs feed off of each other in a brilliantly productive and powerful way.
In the bedroom, they might find that their friendly relationship is almost too friendly, as opposed to passionate or romantic, as the years go by. As such, the twins say, Aries and Aquarius will do well to find ways to keep the spark alive.
Ways they match up
There's a lot more than meets than eye when it comes to how similar these two signs are. They're both "yang" or "masculine" signs, favoring logic, action, and doing, as opposed to being and feeling. And when they partner up, they have no problem with that.
Aquarius has a reputation for being aloof, which doesn't particularly both Aries. And Aries, while known for being emotional in a temperamental sense, doesn't get bogged down by emotions and can move on quickly.
According to astrology expert Imani Quinn, Aquarius is the water-bearer, so they're able to "hold emotions and emotional space" for Aries when need be, which is a supportive aspect to this partnership.
Beyond that, the naturally harmony and resonance between these signs results in a "best friends with benefits" dynamic, according to the twins, with the possibility of great communication, feeling seen and heard, and minimal pressure or expectations.
Where conflict might arise
As aforementioned, couples that form a sextile aspect often have a harder time keeping that certain sexy spark alive, the longer they're together.
Aries and Aquarius are no exception, so the twins suggest structuring regular date nights, or even setting up scenarios that get you out of buddy mode, like trying something new together, experimenting in the bedroom, or even roleplaying.
In addition to that, these are two extremely independent and self-assured signs. Learning to compromise might take time, but it's essential in this partnership if both people are to feel seen, understood, and cherished.
As the twins say, "They need to have some areas where they're willing to compromise and be flexible, and drop the 'my way or the highway' attitude." And that goes for any healthy relationship, right?
The takeaway
When you bring an Aries and an Aquarius together, there's no telling what they can accomplish. Exclusively looking at your sun sign only offers a small piece of the compatibility puzzle, but when it comes to these two signs, there are a lot of favorable and harmonious elements to this matchup.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.