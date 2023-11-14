Curious About An Aries & Aquarius Compatibility? Here's How They Fare In Love & Friendship

In order to understand the dynamics at play in Aries and Aquarius compatibility, let's first take a look at what these two signs are all about.

Aries, for instance, is a fire sign of cardinal modality. Its ruling planet is Mars, and it's represented by the Ram, which relates to this sign's headstrong, bold approach to life. (Aries is the very first sign of the astrological year, after all.)

Aquarius, meanwhile, is the 11th (and second-last) sign of the astrological year. It's an air sign of fixed modality, and is ruled by Uranus, the planet of innovation, imagination, and dramatic change. Aquarius is symbolized by the water bearer, representing life-giving spiritual energy and the ability to hold space for, or contain, emotions.

With their different elements and modalities, it might be easy to think these two signs have nothing in common, but that couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, with only Pisces between them, these signs form a sextile (or a 60-degree angle), and signs that form a sextile make fast friends and lovers.

As the AstroTwins explain, it's easy to date a person who lives two zodiac signs away. Not only are fire and air compatible elements, for instance, but they're also both "yang" or "masculine" signs. "They'll often have similar values and attitudes about politics, raising a family, which movies to rent, and friendship and communication are the hallmarks of this aspect," the twins say.

Of course, it's important to remember that when it comes to astrological compatibility (aka synastry), you really have to take both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign. That said, here's more on how these two signs fare in love and friendship, plus how they're similar and different.