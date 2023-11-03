Before we dive into the compatibility behind this matchup, let's look at what Pisces and Cancer are all about. Pisces, for one thing, is a mutable water sign ruled by Neptune in modern astrology and Jupiter in traditional astrology. It's represented by two fish, with Pisces actually being the Latin word for fishes.

Cancer, meanwhile, is a cardinal water sign ruled by the moon. It's represented by the crab, with cancer being the general word for crab in Latin.

While you might think that two water signs would make a great pair, there's more than meets the eye with a Pisces-Cancer matchup. According to astrology expert Imani Quinn, they'll be able to understand each other, thanks to their shared element, but there's always the possibility of drowning when the water gets too deep.

"They can actually struggle to get themselves out to do things because they're overthinking and both sides are very sensitive," Quinn explains.

Now, as we get into more specifics about this zodiac pair, it's important to remember astrological compatibility (aka synastry) requires taking both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign. That said, here's more on how these two signs fare in love and friendship, plus how they're similar and different.