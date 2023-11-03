Everything To Know About A Pisces-Cancer Matchup, In Friendship, Love & More
In astrology, certain signs are known to click better than others. A lot of factors go into astrological compatibility, but generally speaking, Pisces and Cancer are two water signs that can get along swimmingly.
Here's what to know about this astrological pairing, according to astrology experts.
Pisces and Cancer compatibility
Before we dive into the compatibility behind this matchup, let's look at what Pisces and Cancer are all about. Pisces, for one thing, is a mutable water sign ruled by Neptune in modern astrology and Jupiter in traditional astrology. It's represented by two fish, with Pisces actually being the Latin word for fishes.
Cancer, meanwhile, is a cardinal water sign ruled by the moon. It's represented by the crab, with cancer being the general word for crab in Latin.
While you might think that two water signs would make a great pair, there's more than meets the eye with a Pisces-Cancer matchup. According to astrology expert Imani Quinn, they'll be able to understand each other, thanks to their shared element, but there's always the possibility of drowning when the water gets too deep.
"They can actually struggle to get themselves out to do things because they're overthinking and both sides are very sensitive," Quinn explains.
Now, as we get into more specifics about this zodiac pair, it's important to remember astrological compatibility (aka synastry) requires taking both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign. That said, here's more on how these two signs fare in love and friendship, plus how they're similar and different.
In a friendship
In a friendship, Cancer and Pisces can make an excellent duo as long as they feed off each other's differences in a positive way. Cancer, being a cardinal sign, will be better about getting the ball rolling and initiating plans, for instance, while mutable Pisces is just happy to come along for the ride.
As such, Cancer can help bring that "leading-the-charge" energy that Pisces signs can sometimes lack, helping Pisces to see projects through.
Plus, thanks to their shared element, these two will appreciate the security of their respective home bases and the comforts of water, so this is a friendship that could include a lot of cozy movie nights, dinners at home, or even trips to the beach. This is pair that values emotional connection, so heart-to-hearts will be more than welcome, too.
To that end, as the AstroTwins previously told mindbodygreen, water signs need activities that foster the mind-body-spirit connection, so these friends might enjoy taking up a yoga class together, visiting their nearest beach, or checking out a local waterfall. Keeping emotions moving, as opposed to stagnant, is important for these friends—because there will be a lot of emotions.
In a romantic relationship
In a romantic relationship, these two share a strong kinship, according to the twins. As they previously wrote for mindbodygreen, when signs share an element, they feel like they don't have to explain themselves to each other—they just "get" how the other works.
So for Pisces and Cancer, you may have never felt so comfortable with someone, they say, adding, "This is the person you can burp and fart around or pee with the door open when they're home—but don't invest in a wardrobe full of elastic waistbands just yet."
Because while, of course, having a partner and built-in best friend in one is great, it's not always a recipe for passion, and the twins note these two might need to work a bit harder to keep the spark alive as a result.
But considering these two watery signs are more concerned with emotional connection, that's might not even be a cause for concern. As the twins note, Cancers totally give "mama bear" energy, while Pisces is more than happy to soak up that love and give it back in return.
These two signs are also highly intuitive, so there's a strong possibility here for an almost psychic connection of understanding. "They really know how to work with the energy of difficult, charged emotions that can come up in relationships or a group setting," the twins add.
Overall, this is a romantic relationship characterized by deep emotional receptivity, shared intuition, and a lot of adoration. As long as they don't get too bogged down by their emotional waters, this is an astrological matchup that has major staying power.
Ways they match up
While these two signs may not have the same modality, their differences can actually align in a way where both people benefit. As aforementioned, Cancer is going to be the one in this duo who's better about making plans, calling the shots, or even initiating the relationship in the first place.
Pisces' mantra in love and friendship, meanwhile, is pretty much, "whatever you want to do is fine." They tend to be so watery and mutable that they actually prefer when someone else takes the lead—which will be just fine by Cancer.
And beyond that, according to the twins, since they're both water signs, they share their value of emotional intimacy, emotional intelligence, honoring feelings, and so forth.
Namely, the reason these two will attract each other is to feel at home within themselves and with each other. This matchup allows both Pisces and Cancer to "let down their guard and be themselves, be understood, rest and relax together, and have a best friend and partner in one," the twins add.
Where conflict may arise
While these two signs definitely have a strong possibility for a great relationship, there's also always the potential for some clashing—and for Pisces and Cancer, it's probably going to come down to the emotional battlefront.
Just as water can flow with unstoppable force, so too can the emotions of water signs. Part of the work of water signs is to find balance, which involves learning how to manage those emotions in a healthy way. Otherwise, they can feel oversaturated and bogged down by their own emotional world, which doesn't make for an easy-breezy partnership.
However, Cancer is a very loyal and protective sign, which Pisces will definitely appreciate. Plus, Cancer will feel safe and nurtured by Pisces, encouraging them out of their shell. Overall, Quinn says, this pair just needs to watch out for their waters becoming stagnant or oversaturated with emotions.
Additionally, as aforementioned, you'll need to preserve some mystery to keep things exciting with this pair. Make sure you stay active and on the go, and don't do everything together. A little autonomy goes a long way to keep the passion alive!
Lastly, it's worth noting that Cancer does have a reputation for being a bit moody, thanks to being ruled by the moon. Pisces is a very empathetic sign, so it's important they watch out for being too empathetic, and draining their own emotional reserves.
FAQs:
Are Cancer and Pisces soulmates?
Cancer and Pisces are not traditionally thought of as soulmates, though they could be with the right pairing. Soulmates are thought to be opposite signs, which in this case would be Cancer-Capricorn, and Pisces-Virgo.
Is Pisces & Cancer a good match?
Yes, as two water signs forming a "trine," Pisces and Cancer make a good astrological match for either friendship or romance.
Who should Cancer marry?
Cancer may have the best romantic luck in marriage with their opposite sign, Virgo, or another water sign (Scorpio, Pisces, or another Cancer).
The takeaway
When two signs of the same element come together, real romantic magic can happen. Case in point: Pisces and Cancer. For this astrological matchup, deep conversation, emotional intimacy, and security will be at the top of the list of their priorities. And if they can appreciate their differences, there's real potential for kinship and a nurturing, fulfilling connection.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.