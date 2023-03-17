INFJ stands for introverted, intuitive, feeling, and judging, and it's the rarest Myers-Briggs personality type, making up only 1 to 3% of the population. INFJs are typically more introverted and rely on their intuition to gather information, making decisions through feelings and emotions as opposed to logic. They also prefer to approach their life with more structure and scheduling, as opposed to flexibility and spontaneity.

This personality type has a strong concern for doing the right thing and helping others, often referred to as the "Advocate" of the MBTI, according to licensed therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Solar, MSW, LCSW-S, CST. You can expect an INFJ to be altruistic, complex, unique, creative, and thoughtful.

Here's our full guide to the INFJ type for a closer look.