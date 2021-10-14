Are You An INFJ? Here's What You Should Know In Order To Thrive, From Experts
The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) is one of the most popular personality assessments out there, and of the 16 different types a person can be, INFJs stand out as the rarest of them all. Here's everything you need to know about this complex personality, from strengths and weaknesses to dating and career tips.
The INFJ personality type.
INFJ stands for introverted, intuitive, feeling, and judging, and it's the rarest Myers-Briggs personality type, making up only 1 to 3% of the population.
As clinical psychologist Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP, previously explained to mbg, your type is determined by where you fall on the four different trait spectrums of the MBTI, which are introverted versus extroverted, intuitive versus sensing, thinking versus feeling, and sensing versus judging.
So, an INFJ is someone who is typically more introverted and relies on their intuition to gather information. They also make decisions through feelings and emotions as opposed to logic, and they prefer to approach their life with more structure and scheduling as opposed to flexibility and spontaneity.
Key personality traits:
1. Thoughtful
INFJs are known for being helpful and considerate people. "They're very compassionate and are able to form strong relationships with those they trust, often serving in the role of a helper," therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Johnson, LCSW, CST, previously explained to mbg.
2. Creative
According to Blaylock-Johnson, INFJs are also known for being creative and imaginative, with a strong ability to turn their ideals into tangible solutions. "They're not just dreamers—they're doers."
3. Unique
Being the rarest Myers-Briggs type of all certainly makes for a unique person. INFJs are far from ordinary, with a special combination of qualities that gives them a distinct versatility in different situations. And while they are versatile, they always try to make thoughtful decisions and are guided by a strong moral compass.
4. Complex
Along with being unique, these folks are also complex and deep. Blaylock-Johnson notes that INFJs are known for being able to balance their emotions with their logic, making them critical thinkers with a deep sense of integrity.
5. Altruistic
Lastly, INFJs have a strong concern for doing the right thing and helping others, Blaylock-Johnson says. This makes for a particularly altruistic person—so much so that INFJs are sometimes called the "Advocate" of the MBTI.
Common strengths:
- Honest
- Considerate
- Warm
- Communicative
- Supportive
- High integrity
Common weaknesses:
- Sensitive to criticism (real or perceived)
- Can be hesitant to open up at first
- May have unrealistically high standards
- Perfectionism
- Lack of assertiveness
INFJ compatibility in relationships.
According to Hallett, INFJs take their relationships very seriously. "They really want to find the 'right one' that will allow both partners to grow and develop together," she previously told mbg. This can lead to high standards, which are already heightened by the fact that these people tend to be very concerned with integrity, honesty, insight, and passion.
In relationships, Blaylock-Johnson says INFJs are sensitive to their partner's needs, great listeners, and excellent communicators. They can, however, be hesitant to open up or even make the first move at first, she adds, given their introverted nature. They can also be sensitive to criticism and conflict, as they often prefer to play peacemaker, she notes.
As far as MBTI compatibility goes, Hallett says INFJs are typically most compatible with ENFPs, ENTPs, INFPs, and ENFJs, because partners that share the intuitive and feeling combo (NF) have a greater than 70% chance of compatibility. (Here's our deep dive into INFJ compatibility.)
And if you're wondering about incompatibility, Blaylock-Johnson and Hallett say ESFPs, ESTPs, ESTJs, ISFJs, and ISTPs may have more difficulty connecting to INFJs.
INFJ careers.
As Hallett tells mbg, INFJs do best in a workplace that is aligned with their values and ideals, as this is a huge factor (if not the biggest factor) that drives their mission in life. They also thrive in careers that allow them to be creative and feel that their work is meaningful, she notes.
"Organization is another top priority," Hallett says, adding these people value cooperation and collegiality—sometimes at a slight loss of productivity. They find it "better to ensure full-team buy-in at a slightly slower pace," she adds.
Some well-suited INFJ careers might include mental health professionals, teachers, yoga instructors, or any career where they can make connections and do meaningful work that helps others, according to Hallett. Workplaces that are chaotic, rushed, or conflict-ridden "will create significant struggles for the INFJ," she adds.
How to thrive as an INFJ.
When it comes to thriving as an INFJ, these people want to live a life that's aligned with their ideals. So, while they do prefer to avoid conflict and keep the peace, Hallett says INFJs are willing to be direct and engage in conflict when it comes to causes or values they believe in—with strong logic to back up their position.
"Thriving happens when the INFJ has time for self-reflection and contemplation," Hallett notes, adding things like meditation, yoga, time in nature, and alone time are all beneficial for these people.
Being so creative, they'll also feel their best when they have outlets for that creativity. Similarly, their intuition is important to them, so they thrive when they can not only trust it but look at it from a compassionate, objective stance. An orderly environment never hurts either, Hallett adds.
And in terms of work and relationships, she notes, it all comes back to meaning. "Deep, close relationships, work that has a purpose, and the opportunity for independence and autonomy predict the best possible outcome," Hallett explains.
The bottom line.
As the rarest MBTI type of them all, INFJs are truly special people to have in your life. With their balance of both idealism and action, and emotion and logic, they approach life with real concern for others' well-being, making for a wonderfully compassionate and results-oriented person.
