According to Hallett, INFJs take their relationships very seriously. "They really want to find the 'right one' that will allow both partners to grow and develop together," she previously told mbg. This can lead to high standards, which are already heightened by the fact that these people tend to be very concerned with integrity, honesty, insight, and passion.

In relationships, Blaylock-Johnson says INFJs are sensitive to their partner's needs, great listeners, and excellent communicators. They can, however, be hesitant to open up or even make the first move at first, she adds, given their introverted nature. They can also be sensitive to criticism and conflict, as they often prefer to play peacemaker, she notes.

As far as MBTI compatibility goes, Hallett says INFJs are typically most compatible with ENFPs, ENTPs, INFPs, and ENFJs, because partners that share the intuitive and feeling combo (NF) have a greater than 70% chance of compatibility. (Here's our deep dive into INFJ compatibility.)

And if you're wondering about incompatibility, Blaylock-Johnson and Hallett say ESFPs, ESTPs, ESTJs, ISFJs, and ISTPs may have more difficulty connecting to INFJs.