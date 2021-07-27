Again, going off the compatibility of NFs, ENFJs can also make good partners for INFJs, with the only difference being their extroverted nature. It's important to remember that everyone falls somewhere on the introvert-to-extrovert spectrum. Being an "E" doesn't mean you're 100% extroverted; you may just lean in that direction. Ultimately, these two have a lot in common as far as values and how they see and understand the world.