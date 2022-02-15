Only 1% Of The Population Has This Rare, Reserved Personality Type

If an INFP has opened up to you, consider yourself lucky. These folks are selective, Hackston tells mbg. "It may take them a while to feel comfortable letting someone enter their lives," he says, noting, "Because of their reserved nature, only a few people in their inner circle will really know who they really are."

Nardi adds that INFPs' sensitive and idealistic nature can also make dating and intimacy a challenge. They're also known to put their partners on a pedestal, he says, which can lead to some disillusionment down the line.

All that said, these people do make loyal and empathetic partners. They're great listeners, and they prioritize depth and authenticity in relationships, according to Hackston. Both he and Nardi also note that being with someone that shares the same core values as them is a nonnegotiable.

As far as MBTI compatibility goes, Hackston says INFPs have a lot in common with ENFPs, "sharing both the same deep values and focus on the future and the big picture." They'll also likely have good luck with INTPs, "so long as the INTP takes the INFP's values seriously and uncynically," he adds. ISFPs and INFPs can also form deep connections, should they share values, "though they may occasionally find themselves talking at cross purposes," Hackston notes.