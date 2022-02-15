Only 1% Of The Population Has This Rare, Reserved Personality Type

In the workplace, INFPs are natural helpers. They like to stay behind the scenes and contribute to their communities, according to Hackston, as well as hold themselves (and their employer) accountable to their values. He notes that their personality makes them well-suited to a career in the arts, such as writing, visual arts, and designing. "If they do not follow a career in one of these areas, it is likely that they’ll integrate these skills into their profession," he adds.