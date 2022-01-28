Only 4% Of The Population Has This Quiet & Creative Personality Type — Do You?

If you're curious about ISFP compatibility, these folks can be difficult to get to know, as they take their time forming new relationships, according to Hackston. But once forged, he says, their relationships are extremely important to them. "They will spontaneously show their affection in straightforward, practical ways," he tells mbg, noting that they notice the moods and needs of others, and want to be helpful.

Nardi adds that ISFPs have a "really incredible capacity to be present with the other person in the very concrete, physical, emotional way"—but they also have a strong capacity toward retaliation and revenge. "Hell hath no fury like a scorned ISFP," he says.

According to Hackston, ISFPs are often attracted to other ISFPS, and relationships with ESFPs, ISTPs, and ISFJs also often work very well. Nardi says in general, they get along well with other SP (Sensing and Perceiving) types and SF (Sensing and Feeling) types, and adds that a relationship between ISFP and an NTP type is "very unlikely to even get started."

And by the way, if you're dating an ISFP, Nardi says the secret to dealing with them when they're upset is to change the physical context, such as going for a walk or a drive. A new physical setting will "quickly take them out of the worry mode and back into something that they trust, which is the joy of the present moment," he explains.