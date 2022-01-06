These Personality Types Have Over 70% Chance Of Romantic Compatibility

Let's start by explaining the SJ pair. Those who have the S (for sensing) in their MBTI type, Hallett notes, are often factual and detail-oriented when it comes to how they gather and process information. And the J (for judging) means someone who appreciates structure, schedules, and clear expectations when it comes to how they approach life.

According to Hallett, people who have both S and J are "overall more grounded in reality, more fact-based, and have a more 'logical' approach," and two people who share this approach to life are likely to be compatible.

As for the NFs, the N (for intuition) is given to people who lean more toward abstract thinking and interpretation when gathering information, Hallett says. The F (for feeling), similarly, revolves around people who are more drawn to the realm of emotions, relationships, and values. Two people with both N and F would also likely be compatible based on this research.

An NF person "is going to have an easier time understanding and connecting with someone else who is also able to use and rely on feelings, connection to others, and big-picture thinking," Hallett explains.