Only 2% Of The Population Has This Personality Type—Do You?

INTJ stands for introverted, intuitive, thinking, and judging. According to Dario Nardi, Ph.D., personality expert and author of Neuroscience of Personality, these people come across as busy, orderly introverts, who are equally as innovative as they are hard-working.

This type makes up just 2% of the population, and Nardi notes that INTJs are twice as likely to be men than women.

These people are often intelligent and discerning as well, pulling from their intuition (N) trait. "Intuition is information gathering from a broader, more 'big picture' perspective, making links between patterns that may not be as easily seen from the specific in the moment view,” clinical psychologist Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP, previously told mbg.

Overall, INTJs tend to be quiet, objective, and logical, while having a creative and abstract flair.