Only 2% Of The Population Has This Personality Type—Do You?

INTJ Personality: 5 Traits, Strengths, Weaknesses & More
The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) test is one of the most well-known personality assessments you can take, with 16 different "types" a person can be. And if you’re an INTJ, you’re one of the rarer ones, making up only about 2% of the population. Here’s what to know about this personality type, from strengths and weaknesses, to romantic compatibility, and more.
The INTJ personality type.
INTJ stands for introverted, intuitive, thinking, and judging. According to Dario Nardi, Ph.D., personality expert and author of Neuroscience of Personality, these people come across as busy, orderly introverts, who are equally as innovative as they are hard-working.
This type makes up just 2% of the population, and Nardi notes that INTJs are twice as likely to be men than women.
These people are often intelligent and discerning as well, pulling from their intuition (N) trait. "Intuition is information gathering from a broader, more 'big picture' perspective, making links between patterns that may not be as easily seen from the specific in the moment view,” clinical psychologist Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP, previously told mbg.
Overall, INTJs tend to be quiet, objective, and logical, while having a creative and abstract flair.
5 key traits.
Pragmatic
INTJs approach things creatively and innovatively, but ultimately, Nardi explains they’re very pragmatic about what works in real life. They’re good problem solvers when it comes to having a strategy or back-up plan, he adds.
Hard-working
Thanks to their combination of logic, creativity, and attention to detail, these folks make very hard workers. They have excellent focus and will power, Nardi says, with a strong ability to see their goals through to the end. He also adds they tend to need alone time to do their best work.
Logical
Thanks to the “T” (for thinking) in INTJ, this type is very logical. Nardi adds that they are good (though not perfect) with technical details and will ultimately favor their logic over their emotions in a majority of cases.
Loyal to a few
Although INTJs aim to stay logical and objective, Nardi explains that “they tend to be loyal to a few specific people and causes,” almost to a fault. Their loyalty and idealism “can be child-like at times,” he notes, though you can count on these people to have your back if you’re close. “On an emotional level, INTJs care deeply after a few select people and ideas, and are generally aloof about anything else,” he says.
Independent
Don’t be surprised if an INTJ needs some space. “They have some social skills, but they tire easily and can get annoyed or argumentative if you waste their time or repeatedly state illogical things,” Nardi says. And again, they do their best work on their own, with this type’s introverted and analytical nature lending itself to an independent personality.
- Innovative
- Diligent
- Problem solvers
- Detail-oriented
- Knowledgeable
- Lack of tact
- “Obsessive” behavior or “tunnel vision”
- Difficulty relaxing
- Impatient
- Overly ambitious
INTJ in relationships
If you’re in a relationship with an INTJ, know they won’t waste their time on someone unless they’re truly interested, Nardi tells mbg. They either like someone or they don’t, he notes.
“In the initial steps, they tend to overthink and fumble opportunities, but they loosen up after that,” he adds.
They’re not ones for clingy partners, or even flattery, with their own criteria for whom to date and how to behave in relationships. “They tend to focus on having clear morals and ethics, and hold themselves to high standards, but they can also be selfish about their own time and needs, especially when stressed,” Nardi says.
Being independent, they like their alone time (and lots of it), with a social battery that can get low quite quickly. Nardi also notes they’re not always the best listeners—that is, unless you have something new to teach them or a problem they can solve.
They can be aloof and accidentally insulting at times, not giving much attention to others’ emotions—or their own. And Nardi says you should “definitely not assume they can read your thoughts, much less your emotions.”
INTJ compatibility
In terms of compatibility, the INTJ will find the most relationship success with an ENTJ or ENFP, as they can balance out their introverted nature while sharing their intuitive quality. INTJs also get along well with INTP and ENTP types. They may not see the same relationship success with Sensing-Judging types, such as ISFJ, ESFJ, or ESTJ.
INTJ in the workplace
INTJs will do well in whatever career they put their mind to, according to Nardi. That said, they do gravitate towards careers where they can be innovative and efficient, which attracts them to the fields of science, engineering, and finance. “If they go into another area like the arts,” he adds, “they will approach it with the mentality of a scientist.”
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
As aforementioned, they prefer to work alone, and they would rather get feedback and continue on their own than deal with non-stop teamwork. This makes them better directors than managers, Nardi notes.
Overall, they want a job that keeps things fresh and exciting, without too much repetition—or micromanagement. “They should run from any job that lacks opportunities for innovation and advancement,” Nardi says.
How to thrive as an INTJ
One of the INTJ type’s biggest areas for growth is understanding and embracing that their unique personality makes them different from others—and that is OK. “You're never going to be like most other people. Get used to that and make the most of it,” Nardi says. He also adds that being vulnerable is a strength to cultivate.
In addition to that, it’s important these people are clear on what’s important to them, and filter out the rest. “Develop an overarching, business-like approach to your practical affairs so that money, housing, travel, and other daily issues serve you and those you care about, rather than being nagging issues that come and go,” Nardi suggests.
And because INTJs can have a hard time relaxing, they need regular practices to de-stress, get perspective, and get in touch with their emotions and intuition, he notes.
The bottom line
While the INTJ type may come off as quiet, bookworm types, they have a rich and creative inner world just waiting to be shared—with a select few, if you’re lucky. Every Myers-Briggs type comes with its strengths and weaknesses, and in the case of INTJs, these quick-witted and hard-working people make for loyal and intelligent friends, sure to keep you on your toes.
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*