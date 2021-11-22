Only 5% Of People Have This Personality Type — Are You One Of Them?

In relationships, Hallett notes it can take a while for ISFJs to really open up, but once the relationship is established, they're incredibly loyal. Commitment is key to them, as is their partner recognizing how much they do for them and the relationship, she says.

"This is someone who is always trying to help and look out for their partner," Hallett adds, noting this can lead to doing "too much" in the relationship or neglecting their own needs. And because these folks can struggle to directly express their feelings, partners of ISFJs may not realize how deep their emotions really go.

Nardi explains that overall, this personality type wants a stable and reliable partner who's sensitive to their preferences and needs. "They often like a partner who takes the lead but does not pressure them," he says, adding that they dislike shouting and prefer things to be handled in a civil way. "That said, they can get rigid around their own preferences and get passive-aggressive at times," he explains.

And if you're wondering about compatibility with other MBTI types, Hallett says ISFJs best matches include those with similar values, with perhaps a bit more extroversion for balance, such as an ESFJ or ESTP. Nardi says any of the other "SJ" or "SF" types are also compatible, "and maybe some STPs and NFJs." He notes that they're the least compatible with "NT" types.