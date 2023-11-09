How To Find Your Moon Phase Soulmate + What It Means For Compatibility
Just as those who believe in astrology look to their birth charts for guidance, there are some who believe the moon's phase on the day you were born has an influence on personality—and compatibility.
You may have seen the moon phase soulmate trend on TikTok, for instance, which is having a bit of a viral moment. Here, we're unpacking the trend, how to find your moon phase soulmate, and whether it's legit to begin with.
What is the moon phase soulmate trend?
The moon phase soulmate trend is based on the idea that the phase of the moon when you were born (AKA your "natal moon phase") impacts your personality, and subsequently, how compatible you are with other people. For two people to be "moon phase soulmates," then, their respective moon phases would be highly compatible.
According to the AstroTwins, your natal moon phase in astrology says a lot about your emotional temperament, which adds another layer of understanding to your moon sign, or your “emotional blueprint.”
And in this moon phase soulmate trend, people are using online apps like CapCut to show what it looks like when they line their natal moon phase up with the natal moon phase of their partner or crush.
Some people doing this trend are working under the assumption that the moon should look full when you line up both people's moon phases (i.e. a waxing crescent and a waning gibbous, or a first quarter and last quarter moon), while others think you should have the same moon phase. In some cases, others believe moon phase compatibility is more about a balance of differences, like yin and yang, and less about how they look when you line them up.
Ultimately, much of what makes two moon phases compatible comes down to interpretation, though this trend does offer us another way to understand ourselves and think about compatibility.
How to find your moon phase soulmate
To find out if you and your partner are moon phase soulmates, you'll need to figure out which phase the moon was in when you were both born. Check out the AstroTwin's moon phase calculator to discover them, and then you can see how they line up.
Just remember, depending who you ask, you might get different interpretations on which moon signs are soulmates. If your two moon phases form a full moon, that's not a guarantee you're soulmates. After all, considering there are only eight moon phases, that would mean you were soulmates with every single person born under your most compatible moon phase, which would be...one in eight people.
Compatible moon phases could help contribute to overall compatibility, of course, but they're not essential to a healthy relationship, nor do they guarantee soulmate status.
That said, always go with your gut and how you feel about a person over what their birth chart or moon phase might tell you about them.
Moon phase meanings
- New moon: People born during a new moon are spontaneous self-starters who like to follow their impulses, asking for forgiveness rather than permission. They're adventurous and spirited, if not a bit naive, and they need to watch out for "Peter Pan syndrome."
- Waxing crescent moon: People born during a waxing crescent moon are loyal and traditional, while also creative and caring. They might be a jack-of-all trades, and you can also count on them for support, though they might need to learn to stand up for themselves.
- First quarter moon: People born under a first quarter moon are the changemakers and influencers of the world. They're always looking for ways to make things better than before and are intelligent and intuitive. They work well under pressure but may struggle with long term planning.
- Waxing gibbous moon: People born under a waxing gibbous moon are purposeful and passionate. Their work needs to be meaningful to them, and they tend to be excellent and hard workers. They may have unconventional methods, but they'll get the job done, whatever it may be.
- Full moon: People born under a full moon are nurturing, confident, and expressive. They may seem extremely lucky, because they're excellent at manifesting and tend to be successful. They're cool and calm under pressure, making them great leaders, though they can be drama-magnets, and even overly materialistic.
- Waning gibbous moon: People born under a waning gibbous moon tend to seem like old souls, as they do their own thing and don't care what anyone thinks. They refuse to engage with the plot of the human drama, unless they're the ones doing thought leading with their out-of-the-box ideas.
- Last quarter moon: People born during a last quarter moon are unique individuals who tend to be renegades at heart. They love to keep the world guessing, and don't place high priority on romantic relationships, content with their own company. They're also often very creative and avant-garde.
- Waning crescent (Balsamic) moon: People born under this final lunar phase might seem a bit out-of-this-world. The may have already lived many lifetimes, so they carry great wisdom, but also a certain reluctance or sadness to engage with life. It's essential they stay grounded and enjoy the simple pleasures life has to offer.
So, is the moon phase soulmate trend legit?
As aforementioned, compatible natal moon phases could help contribute to overall compatibility, but they're not essential to a healthy relationship, nor do they guarantee that someone is your soulmate.
However, understanding you and your partner's natal moon phases could help you better understand each other—and your relationship dynamic. The moon in astrology does, after all, have a strong impact on your inner and emotional world, which will play a big part in your relationship.
So, is the trend of lining up your two moon phases going to tell you whether you're soulmates? Probably not. But could understanding both of your moon phases improve your relationship? Maybe!
FAQs:
Do moon phases affect soulmates?
Yes, in astrology, your natal moon phase impacts your emotional world, and subsequently, relationships and compatibility. However, two people with seemingly incompatible moon phases could still be soul mates.
How do you know if moon phases are compatible?
In the moon phase soulmate trend, moon phases are compatible if they form a full moon together. However, it's much more complicated than that, and two people born under any of the moon phases can have a healthy relationship.
The takeaway
When it comes to moon compatibility, we hear a lot about the zodiac sign someone's moon is in, and less about the moon phase. But thanks to this latest TikTok trend, moon phases are getting the attention they deserve—and helping people understand their relationships in a deeper way.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.